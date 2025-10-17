RFK Jr. Tells Donald Trump to Sit Down After He Complains About Standing for 90 Minutes

U.S. President Donald Trump made a subtle joke with health secretary RFK Jr. He said that he really needed to sit down and avoid standing up for an hour. This weird moment happened during a press conference about fertility drugs.

“Yesterday I did this and I stood for about an hour and a half as people spoke. I said ‘This time I am sitting right there’ and I’m going to watch you. I stood for an hour and a half like this and I said ‘You gotta be kidding me.’ Here we go. It was one after another and it was wonderful listening to them, but I said ‘If I have to do this every day,’ Bobby should I stand or should I sit,” Trump said.

RFK Jr. took his comment lightly and slapped Trump’s leather presidential chair, asking him to sit down.

On Thursday, Trump announced from the Oval Office that EMD Serono would work and that it would reduce the cost of fertility medicines. If this work is successful, then IVF will become more affordable.

According to the agreement, Trump said that EMD Serono will list their fertility drugs online at TrumpRX.gov at significantly low prices. In addition to this, the FDA is even working with the company to expedite the review and approval of another IVF drug. The drug is called Pergoveris and is already being sold in Europe.

Trump even announced that EMD Serono agreed that going forward, all the drugs developed and sold in America will be set at “most favored nation prices.”

“We started the process in the last administration, and then we had a little thing called COVID that came up,” Trump said, adding that “EMD Serono will bring a significant portion of its drug manufacturing to the United States, claiming that if they manufacture in the United States, there will be no tariffs on the drugs.”

IVF or In Vitro Fertilization is an expensive fertility procedure where one’s eggs are fertilized and harvested by sperm in a laboratory. A viable embryo is then created by medical professionals. Trump claimed that he would “dramatically slash” the price of IVF treatment. At the same time, he aims to reduce the cost of many of the most common fertility drugs for millions of Americans.

Couples who seek IVF treatments to start a family have to bear “crushing costs,” and they pay up to $25,000 for a single round of IVF. The President says the reason for the high prices for the treatment is due to “excessive cost of the drugs involved.”

Trump said in response, he’s ending the high costs, claiming that drug prices will come down “400%, 200%, 600%, numbers that nobody has ever seen before,” he added. Trump said that other countries are agreeing to it, and if they don’t, “we put tariffs on them.”