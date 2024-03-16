Top 8 Sensual Looks of '1000-Lb Sisters' Star Amy Slaton Ranked

Here are 8 Of Amy Slaton's Raciest Looks Ranked

Image Source: YouTube | TLC

Star of 1000 Lb Sisters Amy Slaton has come a long way during the course of the show, and it is truly amazing to watch her change. Since they were young, Amy and her sister Tammy Slaton—who recently underwent weight loss surgery of her own—have struggled with their health. Despite facing difficulties and heartbreak, Amy overcame the odds to reduce her weight with medical assistance, and during the fourth season of 1000-lb Sisters, she persisted in her efforts to put her health first.

1. Slaton's Racy Wall Pose

Image Source: TikTok | @amyhalterman87

Amy shared a TikTok video of herself leaning against a brick wall with stripes in red. Amy is seen in the picture sporting a body-con red dress with a striking cut-out at the chest that bares some skin and emphasizes her smaller frame. In addition, she's sporting ripped leggings and a red coat for an edgy look that's far different from what Amy used to wear. It’s good to see Amy boldly embracing more daring design choices after spending so much time hiding behind enormous, oversized clothes. Fans of 1000-lb Sisters agreed in the comments. "Red is your color," one TikTok user remarked, while another wrote, "U better slay mamas."

2. Amy's Plunging Neckline Red Outfit

Image Source: TikTok | @amyhalterman87

Amy posted another picture in which she appeared slimmer and of course beautiful! She was in an amazing red dress and she took to TikTok to post her look. The image caption read "I think red my color." The dress she was wearing had a low neckline which comprehended the red color, it also comprehended the gorgeous makeup she had on. Her post featured the song It Girl. Fans flooded the comments with her praise. One wrote "Yessss queen," another said "You look amazing. So proud of your journey," and a third commented "YESSSS SLAY THE DAY AWAY." Amy seems to be embracing and flaunting her weight loss transformation, proudly wearing the bold red color in her recent posts and videos.

3. Amy's Cut-Out Top In Edgy Black Outfit

Image Source: TikTok | @amyhalterman87

In January, Amy posted photos wearing a dramatic black top with shoulder cut-outs, drawing gushing compliments from her fans all over the world. Since losing weight, 1000-lb Sisters star Amy's fashion staple has been cut-out designs that highlight her slimmer figure. Amy has fearlessly embraced daring, body-conscious styles as she continues shedding pounds after bariatric surgery. Cut-outs accentuating her trimmer waistline, arms, and back have become her go-to look. Flaunting her hard-earned weight loss through risky fashion has boosted Amy's confidence.

4. Amy's Red Peekaboo Sweater

Image Source: TikTok | @amyhalterman87

Amy's been posting tons of pics showing off her new body in all sorts of red outfits ever since dropping over 100 pounds. Red is definitely her go-to color these days. Like in January, she shared this TikTok selfie where she's rocking this super bright red sweater with this plunging neckline that showed off her toned figure. Her makeup was on point too. With her long blue hair flowing down her shoulder, she looked amazing and you could just tell she was feeling herself in that fire outfit. After all that hard work, Amy clearly loves flaunting her new confidence in those bold red looks.

5. Amy as a Catwalk Queen

Image Source: TikTok | @amyhalterman87

Amy from 1000-lb Sisters shared a hilarious TikTok video. She was cat-walking with her sister Tammy and a friend as they all looked amazing after losing so much weight. In the video, they are seen walking in probably a library and as they come closer to the camera, the video gets very spooky - their faces morphed into creepy, weird shapes. It's so great to see Amy and Tammy being active and confident after struggling with mobility issues for years. That weight loss journey clearly paid off big time for both sisters.

6. Amy's TikTok Pout in Bonnet

Image Source: TikTok | @amyhalterman87

Amy slayed with a gorgeous selfie on her socials. The girl was rocking a full glam makeup beat that had her features popping. Amy topped off the look with a silky headpiece that oozed elegance. Many of her TikTok fans wanted Amy to know that she has their full support because she has struggled with her mental health since her divorce. One fan remarked, "She's exactly who I want to be." Another added, "So proud of you Amy." "You've come along way," added the third.

7. Amy Glam Look In A Black Strapless Dress

Image Source: TikTok | @amyhalterman87

Amy had all the eyes on her as she dropped her amazing video on TikTok, as per Screen Rant. She was slaying a fitting room sesh at some mystery store. Amy tried a black dress with a sweetheart bodice. The 1000-pound Sisters star boldly strikes a stance while Lexi Panterra's song Bad Bitch plays. Her fans do not stop cheering for her, they support her journey and admire her wholeheartedly. In the comment section, one fan wrote, "So gorgeous Amy! That dress looks sooo beautiful on you!!!" exclaimed one person, while another added, "Keep inspiring the world!"

8. Amy Flaunts Legs in Scarlet Coat

Image Source: Instagram | @amyslaton_halterman

Shedding 100 pounds is not an easy task for anybody. This is the part where she nailed it. If we see her new fashion choices, it clearly shows she is making a statement with so much confidence in her. The world is her runway now, and she owns it with every confident stride. This January, she rocked Instagram with pics donning a fiery red mini dress, vibrant scarlet coat, and sleek black knee-highs. Her all-red ensemble and blue tresses popped against the snowy white backdrop, creating a striking visual feast, as per The Hollywood Gossip.