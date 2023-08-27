These Top 6 Hairstyles Sported by Jennifer Aniston Were a Style Statement in 'Friends'

Jennifer Aniston in Six Iconic Hairstyles

The Friends alum wasn't just a fabulous artist. She was a style icon from her career's inception. Although she didn't believe she was pretty and wasn't chasing that concept. However, some of the looks from the 90s sitcom enhanced her girl-next-door beauty. Rachel Green was a true fashion icon, including her unique hairstyles. In fact, all her fans imitated her exquisite looks, makeup, hairstyles, and dresses. Throughout the show's ten seasons, Aniston's hairstyles changed. Here are the six best ones:

1. Beachy Waves

Image Source: Netflix

Aniston sported gorgeous beachy waves during the eighth season of the show, and they looked effortless and chic. It suited her face shape well, and the locks looked healthy, shiny, and oh-so-natural. The length was not too short, and the bronze shade perfectly complimented her skin color. The volume of her waves was also right—neither too heavy nor too thin—and was styled to suit her lean structure. Paired with casual wear, Aniston looked gorgeous.

2. The Natural Updo

Image Source: Netflix

Rachel Green's changing hairstyles also symbolized her personal growth in the show. For instance, this chic full-and-a-half updo Aniston donned in season one showcased her transition from a spoilt brat to a self-dependent woman. The girl next door suddenly became a responsible working woman busy with her work and didn't have time to manage open hairstyles. Her angular face perfectly matched an all-around updo, and her accessories were also visible, accentuating her overall look.

3. Curtain Bangs

Image Source: Netflix

Her gorgeous straight locks had been the style trend throughout the show's last days. Specifically, her curtain bangs, which she flaunted as the show was about to wrap up. The iconic hairstyle gave off a very formal and professional feel and, needless to say, suited her face so brilliantly. Fans loved Rachel for many things, so before bidding fans goodbye, she left a hairstyle to remember. Rachel was a grownup in the last season, and so was her hairdo.

4. Mid-Length

Image Source: Netflix

The mid-length hairstyle was all-encompassing. It was a true 'Rachel-style' haircut, neither short nor long. The impeccable layers of the haircut looked stylish and chic. The volume of her hair wasn't too thick, but enough to fall beautifully on her shoulders. The namesake hairstyle was among the most popular ones. Straight and shiny, her bronze locks had a partition in the middle. Although the haircut was far from bangs, the layers gave a semblance of side-swept bangs.

5. Layered Bob

Image Source: Netflix

Aside from Rachel's straight manes, the famous layered bob was iconic in its unique sense. Aniston's hair looked healthy and bouncy, which increased her cuteness quotient. The bob made Aniston look so baby-ish and adorable. She sported this hairstyle throughout season 2 of Friends. And this was one of the famous hairdos people recognized Aniston for. In fact, girls copied this hairstyle the most. Her face shape was perfect for it, but the actress admitted she disliked that hairstyle the most.

6. Long Layers

Image Source: Netflix

In season 6, Rachel, aka Aniston, was into full-length layers that were straight and shiny. Due to being ironed, her face appeared to be smaller in size as it hid behind the lustrous locks. This particular hairstyle also made her face look more mature. The hairstyle somehow was slightly off Rachel's otherwise pristine character in the show. Despite the styling in terms of makeup and outfits, this particular hairstyle seemed a bit off from the "real" Rachel.

