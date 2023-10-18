These are The 5 Most Scandalous Moments From Donald Trump and Ex-Wife Marla Maples Marriage:

Former President Donald Trump is happily married to his third wife Melania Trump since they tied the knot on the 22nd of January 2005. The couple welcomed their first child together a year later, a son named Barron. Including the youngest, they share a total of 5 children from his previous marriages. His previous wives include Ivana Trump whom he married in 1977 and divorced in 1990. And Marla Maples whom he married in 1993 and separated from in 1999. The former President is currently involved in a great deal of legal trouble and is perhaps renowned for it. But earlier, his wedded life with Maples was one of the most talked about topics for the age. Take a look at the top 5 scandals the two were involved in while still together:

1. The Famous NSFW Quote by Marla Maples:

The newspapers and magazines back in 1990 were abuzz with shock and curiosity after news of Marla Maples’ quote about s** with Donald Trump went viral. The New York Post was one of the first to report the news. Her alleged declaration in bold read, “Best s** I’ve ever had.” The ultimate twist here is that in reality, it appeared like an affair because Donald was still very much married to his first wife Ivana when news of this quote hit. Marla of course strongly denied being the one responsible for it and she continued to do so over the years. In the same year, The Washington Post quoted her response as per a reporter known as Diane Sawyer, “ It’s just an absolute, total lie that I said it.” It was later revealed by The Hollywood Reporter in 2018, that shockingly it was Donald who was responsible for the quote.

2. Donald Trump's Desire for Marla Maple's Explicit Photoshoot:

Marla is a woman who is armed to the teeth with beauty and grace given she also did some modeling in her time. When it comes to modeling and flaunting her body, Marla is very particular and clear that she never wanted to “exploit her body” in any manner. She was approached by the famous Playboy Magazine for the alleged “nude shoot” in 1990. The New York Daily News quotes a former editor, Glenn Plaskin who was closely associated with the $1 Million deal offered. “He (Donald) wanted her to do the nude layout. She didn’t,” confessed Plaskin on the matter. Sources further entail that that magazine was very keen on signing her on since she was 16 years old. But as mentioned earlier, Marla never shared an intention of ever joining them even at the behest of Donald’s request.

3. The Want for An Abortion:

The former President and Marla didn’t have the best relationship as spouses or significant others. The reason was that they were always in an on-and-off situation for several reasons. But, things changed when Marla found out she was expecting a child. That child was none other than Donald’s now-well-known daughter, Tiffany Trump. Although Donald is a very doting father to her. But, back when he found out Marla was pregnant, he allegedly wasn’t okay with it in the slightest. In an unpublished interview with Howard Stern, as quoted by Newsweek in an article in 2017, Donald had a very controversial suggestion - Abortion on coming across her pregnancy. However as per the publication, after Marla pointed out that it was “the most beautiful day of their lives”, Donald was eventually okay with it. Given that presently he’s known to be quite close with Tiffany.

4. Donald Trump's Regret Concerning Marla Maples:

Even though Donald appeared to be quite infatuated and enamored by Marla, she allegedly was one of the reasons why his first marriage with Ivana ended. Surprisingly, Donald didn’t even want to end things with Ivana. Sources claimed that Donald’s feelings for Marla were perhaps those of “just lust” and nothing more. He further noted the regret he felt concerning how things ended with Ivana and even extended an earnest wish to “do it right all over again.” Things between him and his first wife could perhaps have gone smoother, but it only got rough for both after news of his romantic involvement with Marla came to light.

5. The Ski-Trip Intervention:

At the time Ivana and her now ex-husband decided it best to go for a getaway somewhere to really cool down. And so the former couple and their three children set off to Aspen, Colorado in December 1989. They ideally expected to be frolicking away spending some quality time. But to everyone’s surprise, Marla showed up while Donald was with his family. And apparently, it was she who confessed to her affair with Donald to Ivana. In Ivana’s book, Raising Trump, she quoted her ex-husband’s second wife, “This young blonde woman came up to me out of the blue and said ‘I’m Marla and I love your husband. Do you?” Ivana noted her response, “I said, ‘Get lost. I love my husband,” per The Guardian.

