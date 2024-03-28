Tom Schwartz Revals The Truth About His Sin City Kiss With Scheana Shay on Vanderpump Rules

Tom Schwartz revealed a long-kept secret on Tuesday's Vanderpump Rules episode. While talking about Tom Sandoval's affair, the owner of TomTom went out with Lala Kent and said that everyone in the group had made errors. As reported by The Daily Mail, he revealed in the episode, "I think I have post-Sandoval brain fog. When I see what Tom did compared to what we've all done, I think everyone's cheated in some way, right?"

‘Vanderpump Rules’ recap: Scheana Shay details Tom Schwartz Vegas kiss



“It was so long ago. It was like the most innocuous thing ever,” Schwartz said of his kiss with... — Saylor Brody (@brody_sayl51609) March 27, 2024

When Kent went on to agree with him, he further added, "I made out with Scheana like 12 years ago in Vegas." Kent stated, "So Scheana has dabbled in the group a bit." She added, "Is Katie aware of this?" Schwartz said he didn't inform her. Later on, Katie Maloney visited Lala at her home. Lala informed Maloney that years ago in Las Vegas, her ex-husband Schwartz had made out with Shay.

Maloney was as taken aback when Kent informed her about Schwartz's most recent disclosure. She said in a confessional, "Scheana and I have gotten extremely close. We have become each other's vaults. It just seems strange to me that at no point in time she [told me]. Like what?"

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chelsea Lauren

Maloney went on to ask Kent, "What the actual f-k. Are you kidding me? I just have so many questions. When was this? And where exactly was it? Was this the time Schwartz said he went to Vegas [in 2013] and said he made out with Scheana's friend? Was it actually, in fact, Scheana? There are just so many lies in this group that it is hard to keep track." Maloney brought up the topic with Shay as the group assembled for James Kennedy's DJ set. Shay admitted, "Me and Ariana were there with my mom and her sister for her cheer competition in, like, f**king high school. And Schwartz pulls me in the corner and kisses me."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chelsea Lauren

Shay went on to confess to the cameras, "I wanted to pretend that this never happened. I never told Shay [Mike Shay]. I never told my mom. I never told my best friends. Also, I would've never told Katie, especially back then because the b**ch is scary. This was peak Tequila Katie hates Scheana days. There was no way in hell I was going to be like, 'By the way, your man wanted me in Vegas and he kissed me.' Like, no. Never."

Following her conversation with Shay, Maloney also brought it up to Schwartz during the episode. Maloney said, "At this point, we are done. And I am glad about that for these very same reasons. It is another thing kept from me." When Maloney brought up his kiss with Shay in front of Lisa Vanderpump, Schwartz became enraged. To be precise, Maloney made fun of Schwartz for failing to connect with her and blundering 'so hard' that he wound up with Jo Wenberg, or 'Sloppy Jo'.