Tom Sandoval Bemoans Ariana Madix for Being the ‘Laziest F–King Person’ in Deleted Scene

As the ex-couples continued to live together after their breakup, Tom Sandoval called Ariana Madix the 'laziest f–king person.' A new video of Sandoval griping about the circumstances while hanging out with fellow cast member Tom Schwartz resurfaced from Tuesday's uncensored extended cut. He said during the conversation, "Ariana doesn’t do a goddamned f–king thing in that house. I don’t even know how her ass gets wiped she’s so goddamned f–king lazy."

How is Sandoval going to call Ariana lazy when she is literally performing 8 shows a week on Broadway, danced her a** off during DWTS and wrote a NYT best selling cocktail book in a few months. 🤔🤨 #PumpRules deleted scene. pic.twitter.com/abjexudGp5 — Bye Wig Hello Drama (@nosmokenomore) April 4, 2024

As reported by US Weekly, Sandoval continued, "I literally pulled out the litter box and replaced the entire thing. It had f–king 12 s–ts in that. It gets f–king annoying to have her talk s–t about me being a certain way when she is literally the laziest f–king person." Fans then began dragging Sandoval when they watched the video on X.

Bravo censored out Tom Sandoval ranting about Ariana, him saying “I don’t know how her ass gets wiped she’s so fcking lazy.” The audacity of him, the audacity of yall #PumpRules — Cackling Hag (@neverbloomberg) April 4, 2024

One user commented, "Between the ridiculous flower vest and the purses he now carries, how can anyone take him seriously." Another user said, "He's wearing someones Nana's sweater vest too. I just can't with that guy." A third one wrote, "Tom Sandoval is a score keeper. He does these things for people so that he can lord it over them when it suits him. Have you ever noticed how quickly he can recite even the small things has done for someone?"

Madix is moving into her new $1.6 million Los Angeles house, so it seems like she's moved on. One source recently informed the outlet, "She closed on the home last week and is starting to move all of her belongings in now. She is so excited to have a fresh start in a new space, away from Tom. She thinks this is the start of a new chapter for her, and she can finally move on and close the door on the negativity that was looming in her life. Ariana is happy to have her freedom back and thinks it was a learning lesson."

Ariana Madix gets emotional while discussing the loss of her dream home: “[Tom Sandoval] wrecked it.”



Ariana also says that she keeps her “armour up” because the affair was so “traumatic.” #PumpRules SNEAK PEEK! pic.twitter.com/ML7kJCATUP — Bye Wig Hello Drama (@nosmokenomore) April 3, 2024

In 2019, Madix and her 41-year-old ex-boyfriend Sandoval bought her previous Valley Village property. The nine-year romance between the ex-couple ended in March 2023 when it was revealed that Sandoval had been having an affair. Madix and Sandoval kept their shared residence up to this point despite their breakup.

Madix filed a lawsuit against the artist in January to compel the sale of their joint residence and divide the revenues, but the following month, he turned down her proposal. In a February Vanderump Rules episode, Sandoval said that Madix had ceased making their house payments. As reported by Page Six, Sandoval told Schwartz during the episode, "My bank account was literally overdrawn. Dude, Ariana hadn’t paid any of the bills for, like, f–king eight months, man. I’ve been pretty much paying for everything out of all my accounts. Mortgage, gardener, cleaning, utilities, everything. It’s kind of like pulling teeth to get Ariana to pay me back."