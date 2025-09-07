Tom Hanks Loses US Military Honor Due to Donald Trump’s Controversial Announcement

Tom Hanks, a Hollywood star known for portraying soldiers and heroes in movies, was all set to be recognized for his real-life dedication to the military. He was supposed to get the Sylvanus Thayer Award at the U.S. Military Academy’s alumni event on September 25. This award is for people who didn’t go to West Point, but still live by the school’s motto: “Duty, Honor, Country.”

People who have received this award include Dwight Eisenhower, Ronald Reagan, and Bob Hope. Even though Tom Hanks never wore an authentic military uniform, he’s always spoken for soldiers and is an excellent pick because he cares about veterans.

But then, something unexpected happened. The event was called off faster than a rained-out picnic. This news came out the same day that Donald Trump talked about changing the name of the Department of Defense to the Department of War. This announcement might be why the party for Tom Hanks had to be canceled. The reason for the cancellation hasn’t been shared, but it is strange.

On Friday, September 6, President Donald Trump marked a milestone with his 200th executive order.

He decided to give the Pentagon its old name again, a move that harkens back to a different era. Surrounded by new War Secretary Pete Hegseth and General Dan “Razin'” Caine, he confidently signed the order. He talked about it in a way that only he could, saying America used to be a winner in wars but got too concerned with being “politically correct or wokey.”

He believes the old name has a certain toughness that’s been missing. “We should have won every war,” he exclaimed. “We just didn’t fight to win.” This change takes us back to the name used from the time of the country’s founding in 1789 until ex-President Harry Truman changed it to the Department of Defense after the Second World War. But for Trump, it’s all about the image.

“Defense” didn’t cut it for him; it sounded too passive.

Unfortunately for Tom Hanks, the West Point Association of Graduates had to make a tough call. They decided to cancel the event where he was set to be awarded the Thayer Leadership Prize, according to Irish Star. The group’s head, Retired Colonel Mark Bieger, sent a message to everyone saying that they needed to keep the focus on “preparing cadets to lead, fight, and win.”

With the Pentagon’s recent shift in focus to war-related matters, there wasn’t any extra space for celebrity visits. This is a bit of a surprise because we usually see Hanks, known as one of the nicest men in Hollywood, as someone everyone would want around.

However, this isn’t the first time that critical political issues have clashed with the fun and glamour of pop culture. The cancellation has left many people (including fans and those who support the military) scratching their heads. They can’t understand why an award for praising service and good behavior had to be canceled just for a simple ceremony to change the school’s image.

While Trump was the primary focus, Tom Hanks’s absence from the event also told a story. Hanks, known for playing brave soldiers in films like Saving Private Ryan, Apollo 13, and Band of Brothers, is the face of the American military spirit.

Surprisingly, he wasn’t there when the president decided who to honor. The event may happen again, but Tom Hanks sure has experienced more challenging situations in his acting life, like being stuck on an island with a volleyball named Wilson!