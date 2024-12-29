‘One of the Greatest Things I Have Watched’ – Tom Hanks Reveals Being Blown Away by ‘Chernobyl’

If you call yourself a Hollywood buff, your list of favourite actors must include Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks, the man known for his charismatic onscreen presence. A box office hit and a pioneer of his craft, Hanks has become the quintessential heartthrob in the industry. Today, he has firmly established himself as an icon in Hollywood, enjoying decades of success.

Hanks first rose to prominence in the 1980s, starring in movies like Splash, Bachelor Party, Big, and The Money Pit. By the 1990s, his acting trajectory was cemented with record-breaking successes, such as in Philadelphia, where he played the role of ​​a gay lawyer suffering from AIDS (1993). and Forrest Gump, which earned him the Academy Awards for the Best Actor role for both films.

While Tom Hanks brilliantly played lead roles in many films, he also ventured into writing and directing with 1996’s ‘That Thing You Do!’. Hanks co-created and starred in the 2001 television series Band of Brothers, directing several episodes. Yet, while fans and followers associate him with some of Hollywood’s greatest films, the actor begged to differ.

In an interview with The New Indian Express, Hanks revealed that besides films, he’s quite fond of ‘Chernobyl’ that first aired on HBO in 2019, standing out among all the incredible work he has done.

Created by Craig Mazin, the five-part series ‘Chernobyl’ recounts the horrors of the Chernobyl disaster. The series, which was immensely loved and acclaimed, featured standout performances from stars like Stellan Skarsgård, Emily Watson, Paul Ritter, Jared Harris, and Jessie Buckley. The television series was originally an epic film divided into parts, with each episode lasting around 60 minutes.

Furthermore, Hanks spoke about how the rise of streaming platforms like Amazon Prime and Netflix has made it easier for people to enjoy films and series from the comfort of their homes, as a result of which many movies are no longer receiving theatrical releases. With the concern of content traffic on these platforms, he emphasizes the value of good-quality content.

This brings us to the question: Are streaming platforms truly a boon or bane in today’s fast-paced digital world? As per Far Out, Tom Hanks explained in the New Indian Express interview that online content through streaming platforms works for only some strata of society. Furthermore, the star added, “Streaming works great for some things and it’s perhaps a handicap for others. He had all the good things to say about the show Chernobyl, praising the storyline and cast.

In the same interview, Tom Hanks quoted, “One of the greatest things I have watched in the last few years was the five-part HBO series, Chernobyl. It was fantastic.” The series also won the prestigious Emmys for its brilliance, including ‘Outstanding Directing’ for Johan Renck and ‘Outstanding Limited Series’.

Meanwhile, in 2024, Tom Hanks is currently 68 years old (as of July 9, 2024) and the legend has recently wrapped up his recent release titled ‘Here’. The film received mixed reviews from critics and grossed $13.4 million on a $45–$50 million budget.