Tom Cruise’s Risky Friendship That Could Frustrate Donald Trump: Details Inside

Tom Cruise has built a reputation for maintaining long-term friendships, including with several figures in Hollywood. He can maintain friendships with gestures such as sending flowers and cakes. One of his most prominent friendships is with a longtime critic of President Donald Trump.

We are talking about long-term Trump critic Rosie O’Donnell. Cruise has been friends with O’Donnell for decades. O’Donnell has publicly criticized Trump on multiple occasions.

Rosie O’Donnell on Donald Trump: “I don’t really understand how people could support a convicted felon, a man who has had so many charges against him, has the moral compass of a teenage boy. It’s heartbreaking to most of the people in America.” pic.twitter.com/aoROdVXDFs — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) August 14, 2025

O’Donnell has criticized Trump over his past association with financier Jeffrey Epstein and questioned his character in public remarks. In previous comments, she referred to Trump as a “criminal con man” and used other derogatory language. Trump also mocked O’Donnell returning as a host to The View, “Rosie is back on the View, which tells you how desperate they must be. It is the standard short-term fix and long-term disaster.”

In August 2018, O’Donnell participated in protests against Trump administration policies.”Let the president know, in no uncertain terms, that we are alive, awake, and we are woke.”

Rosie O’Donnell on Donald Trump: “I had to move to Ireland because I knew that Trump is a sick, sick man. This is the worst human that’s ever been in the office, bar none. And America, you deserve better. We must demand it.” pic.twitter.com/nS8Gl2XiTk — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) July 23, 2025



Due to their long-standing feud, Trump has even threatened to revoke her citizenship. He also wanted to sue her as he said, “Rosie’s a loser. A real loser. I look forward to taking lots of money from my nice fat little Rosie.” (via Vox)

On the other hand, O’Donnell wanted to leave America herself as she briefly moved to Ireland in 2025. She quietly returned in February this year to visit her family.

Mission impossible. Trump was “actively involved” in selecting Tom Cruise as one of this year’s Kennedy Center honorees. Cruise turned him down. pic.twitter.com/YiczTIXU6K — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) August 15, 2025



Cruise is dedicated to his friends since he declined to attend the Trump Kennedy Center honors over “scheduling issues.” The two share a great bond as Cruise never forgets to send O’Donnell a beautiful flower arrangement on her birthday.

She gushed about it on her Instagram, “For 30 years- yes 30 years- #tomcruise has never missed my birthday- he sends me the most beautiful flowers- I love that man.” Considering their friendship, it seems like the two will stand up for each other in the future, especially when it comes to being politically correct. On the flip side, the two do believe in giving each other space, too. O’Donnell refused to comment on Cruise’s connection with Scientology.