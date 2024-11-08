Tom Cruise's Next Move Could See Him Coming Together With Ex-Wife Nicole Kidman

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman had a tumultous marriage which ended up in a divorce. After the two actors parted their ways Cruise and Kidman did not maintain any kind of relationship for decades. However, recently the buzz has been that Cruise might reconsider this decision and try and revive a cordial relationship with his ex-wife.

A ‘DAYS OF THUNDER’ sequel is in the early works with Tom Cruise set to return.



(Source: https://t.co/ScQZ028liu) pic.twitter.com/pJNVDAH4XP — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) November 1, 2024

According to Hello! the actor might star in the sequel to the NASCAR drama Days of Thunder. The original flick which was released in 1990 was the very project which ignited the flame of love between Cruise and Kidman. The production house, Paramount has not released any official statement on the upcoming project. According to Deadline, the Hollywood action star's project Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One will hit the theaters via Paramount on May 23, 2025, and soon mark the end of the chronicle. This is one of the reasons that reportedly motivated the Eyes Wide Shut actor to consider reprising his role in the sequel of Days of Thunder.

Now many are writing about the sequel to #DaysofThunder, but I can tell you that this project is not in development and you were simply deceived. But whoever wants to can continue to believe. #TomCruise pic.twitter.com/gi40944ORM — Tom Cruise • fan account (@tomcruisse62) November 1, 2024

Cruise and Kidman tied the knot in Telluride, Colorado during a private ceremony on Christmas Eve in 1990 shortly after the release of the movie Days of Thunder. The two were wedded to each other for eleven years and starred in multiple projects together. However, the separation of the actors was a messy one. The Big Little Lies actor had also adopted two children with Cruise. According to Daily Mail, Kidman is currently not closely attached to daughter Isabella, 30, and son Connor, 28. Post their divorce they stayed with their adoptive father Cruise. The 55-year-old actor shared that her kids stopped calling her mom and addressed her by her name during the time of their separation.

Later, as per the Daily Mail Kidman was left 'devastated' after her adopted kids missed the funeral of her father in 2014. Following this, Kidman was absent from the wedding of her daughter Isabella in 2015 despite living in the same region. The Oscar-award-winning actor revealed earlier that during her 2003 Oscar win for the role in The Hours she wasn't in a good state of mind. Not long before the win, the actor finalized her divorce with Cruise. According to People, in an exclusive word with David Krager for his book 50 Oscar Nights, she said, "I was struggling with things in my personal life, yet my professional life was going so well."

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman Sighting in Los Angeles in 1990. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Terry McGinnis)

Kidman revealed that she planned on skipping the Vanity Fair party but her peers encouraged her to walk with her Academy Award to the gathering. Kidman was petrified by the idea of holding her award in the presence of other attendees at the party. She said, "That just feels like gloating, and it doesn’t feel humble." However, her friends disagreed and asked her, "Like, what? You can’t walk through carrying the award! That feels inappropriate," as reported by the Independent. Eventually, she attended it and the rest is history.