Scientology May Be Why Nicole Kidman Doesn't Talk to Kids After Tom Cruise Divorce

Nicole Kidman lost touch with her adopted kids right after her divorce from Tom Cruise. With reasons unknown, several blame the Church of Scientology for the estranged relationship between the foster mom and her kids, who chose to live with the Top Gun actor. According to Mirror, the two elder kids of the action star of Hollywood, Isabella and Connor Cruise, were adopted by the estranged couple in 1992 and 1995 respectively. When the divorce was finalized in 2001, the couple was granted joint custody of their children, yet, both the kids chose to live in Los Angeles.

A source close to Cruise, according to People, shared that, "Connor and Isabella grew up in the church of Scientology, they've been members since they were kids. Connor has been able to remain close with Tom because of Scientology." During an interview on GMTV in 2007, the Australian actor said how her relationship with them fell apart, detailing that they didn't "even call me 'Mom. They call me Nicole, which I hate and tell them off for it," as reported by The Things.

"I'm very private about all that. I have to protect all those relationships. I know 150 percent that I would give up my life for my children because it's what my purpose is. They have made the choice to be Scientologists and as a mother, it's my job to love them," Kidman said while speaking candidly with WHO in 2018. She added, "And I am an example of that tolerance and that's what I believe - that no matter what your child does, the child has love and the child has to know there is available love and I'm open here. I think that's so important because if that is taken away from a child, to sever that in any child, in any relationship, in any family - I believe it's wrong. So that's our job as a parent, to always offer unconditional love."

Still, refusing to comment on the Church of Scientology, the Eyes Wide Shut actor told The Holywood Reporter in 2013, "I've chosen not to speak publicly about Scientology. I have two children who are Scientologists—Connor, and Isabella—and I utterly respect their beliefs." However, at the same time, according to the reports of Radar Online, Kidman did not attend her son, Connor's wedding. It was also suggested that Tom was behind the ban on Kidman's attendance at the Scientology wedding.

It’s been 21 years since we got this iconic Nicole Kidman moment after her divorce from Tom Cruise was finalized!! That’s history right there you understand!! 😌🎉 pic.twitter.com/tpc83jwVGu — Christian Cortave (@CCortave24) August 8, 2022

"Tom is behind this and what he wants is as good as law. Tom made the call and Connor followed." Connor 'worships the ground his father walks on,' the source said. Further, the insider claimed the reasons behind it were, "First, Tom would never even consider inviting Nicole to Connor's wedding because she's considered a 'suppressive person' by the church - and, second, he doesn't want her there."