‘Sister Wives’ Star Christine Brown’s Fiancé David Woolley Calls 911 When Adopted Son Ran Away From Home

Sister Wives star Christine Brown's fiance David Woolley has recently made headlines as he frantically called 911 to inform the police about his missing son. According to police files obtained exclusively by The U.S. Sun, two different "juvenile runaway" phone calls were made to Lehi Police last month.

Around 8:25 p.m. on June 1, David called the police to report that his "adopted son" had fled the house with three duffel bags in tow. According to the report, he told police that his under-18-year-old son “runs away often and it is an ongoing problem” and that he was "worried that [his son] might be in danger." The police listed him in the NCIC (National Crime Information Center) after the complaint.

On June 2, the day after, David's daughter, Raegan, told police that she knew where her brother was and that she had initially believed he was "in a ditch in Herriman." She told officers, "His phone is dead but he could be in this area," the report said as per the outlet. Later, she discovered him in Herriman while keeping an eye on him from a distance in her vehicle. David lived in Herriman before relocating to Utah with Brown.

The young boy was taken into custody after being found. Later, his name was removed from the missing person database. On June 7 at around 1:45 pm, the police were contacted again, as per The Sun. According to reports, the same adopted son was a "juvenile runaway." The report stated, “On 06/07/2023, officers took a tobacco violation detail. Officers investigated the situation and discovered the complainant was a juvenile runaway.” Shortly after, the case was closed.

David had eight kids with his ex-wife, the late Margaret Lucille Suliin Woolley: Adam, Colton, Garrett, Kati, Dallas, Raegan, Payton, and Maddox. He shared some of his personal details in a recent Instagram post, writing, "Hello! I'm sorry I have not let people know who I am yet. I have 8 kids. 6 are married 2 are single! I have 10 grandchildren. I also have kids and grandkids in California that are my extended family but I consider my own! Half of my kids do not want to be in the spotlight, so I’m respecting their wishes and you won’t see their faces on here."

He added, "I was married to their mother for 20 years when the depression got a hold of her. So I have been a single dad for 11 years. Yes, I dated since then, but never went anywhere. I have been doing drywall since 1980 and own my company for the last 20 years. I wish I could show all of my family because I’m very proud of all my kids. So this is a little bit about me, I’m glad to be here! And I’m really excited to be with Christine the future is really bright!! #mysoulmate #christinebrown #myqueen #christineanddavid"

