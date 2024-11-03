Nicole Kidman 'Begged' Tom Cruise Not to Divorce Her Due To a Tragic Reason: "It Was a Shock..."

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman were married for almost eleven years, the couple first met on the sets of Days of Thunder in 1990. In December 1990, following a brief courtship, they were married in a private ceremony attended exclusively by family members less than a year after they first met. However, the couple's fertility problems created a rift that ultimately led to their most publicized divorce in 2001. Kidman confessed that she was shocked and couldn't process her divorce since it wasn't her decision despite Cruise famously declaring - "Nicole knows why". The Big Little Lies actress revealed that she suffered a miscarriage and begged Cruise not to end their marriage but he walked out on her.

"This divorce was not her decision," Kidman's spokesperson told in an official statement to the Daily Mail at the time. "Tom made the move. Nicole is in a state of shock." Her court papers indicated a different story, it said that they had joyously celebrated their 10th anniversary on December 24. "During the balance of December and thereafter the parties were intimate and she became pregnant by petitioner but lost the baby through a miscarriage." According to the court filings, Kidman advised Cruise to seek marriage counseling but he declared his choice to be definitive.

Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman on 01 January 1990. (Image Source: Getty Image| Photo by Kypros)

Throughout their divorce, the Top Gun actor's lawyers maintained that Kidman knew the exact reason for their divorce. In 2012, the Golden Compass actress revealed to DuJour Magazine, "I thought our life together was perfect," she said. "It took me a very long time to heal. It was a shock to my system." In 2007 she opened up about her tumultuous period in life during an exclusive with Marie Claire.

#NicoleKidman opened up about the heartbreaking miscarriage she experienced during her marriage to Tom Cruise. https://t.co/JjYyag3UAl pic.twitter.com/Ly45dVSdw1 — InStyle (@InStyle) June 18, 2018

“I had a miscarriage at the end of my marriage, but I had an ectopic pregnancy at the beginning of my marriage. It was incredibly traumatic for me." She was informed at the time that she had very little chance of becoming pregnant, and this is when she adopted Isabella and Connor.

We are not alone and no one is exempt! Pregnancy loss is not a respecter of persons, fortune or fame. We are sending our prayers to celebrities that make up the "1 in 4". Nicole Kidman , experienced a miscarriage loss. #bornintosilence #weareone #youarenotalone #1in4 pic.twitter.com/Kzzv8EzoWV — Stillborn And Infant Loss Support (SAILS) (@bornintosilence) November 13, 2020

"The loss of a miscarriage is not talked about enough. That’s massive grief to certain women. There’s an enormous amount of pain and an enormous amount of joy on the other side of it. The flipside of going through so much yearning and pain to get there is the feeling of ‘“Ahhhh!” when you have the child," she told Tatler Magazine. After the divorce, she still has a tense connection with her adopted children. Isabella and Connor decided to stay with their famous father and become Scientologists like him.

“My kids don’t call me mommy, they don’t even call me mom," she said. “They call me Nicole, which I hate, and tell them off for it.” As per The UK Mirror, In 2015, Bella made news for her low-key wedding to Max Parker, which was so private that not even her parents were there. Regarding Connor, he has kept his distance from Kidman and just obtained a tattoo that shows his greater position within the Scientology organization.