In a whirlwind of speculation and fleeting romance, Hollywood icon Tom Cruise has reportedly parted ways with his Russian paramour, Elsina Khayrova, mere days after making headlines on meeting her children. The enigmatic actor, renowned for his roles in blockbuster hits like Cocktail, Rain Man and Top Gun, had initially stepped into the limelight with Khayrova in February, igniting a spark of curiosity among fans and media alike.

Notably, they both attended a high-profile gala dinner in support of London's Air Ambulance Charity, although they arrived separately. However, recent reports suggest that Cruise has decided to "cool off the romance" with Khayrova, according to sources cited by The Sun. Despite the apparent conclusion of their romantic involvement, the actor purportedly expressed a desire to maintain an amicable relationship with the Russian socialite post the split, especially considering their shared their residence in a London apartment block.

Sources close to the situation revealed to The Sun, "To end things on a bad note would have been awkward if they'd bumped into each other in the lift. There are no hard feelings between them, and for Tom, their relationship simply ran its course." This announcement follows shortly after Cruise's introduction to Khayrova's children, stemming from her previous marriage to Russian oligarch Dimitry Tsvetkov, suggesting a deeper level of commitment that may not have materialized as expected. Khayrova, a model by profession, had reportedly caught Cruise's eye through mutual connections, particularly through her attendance at the actor's exclusive Sunday tea parties held at his penthouse in London.

The trajectory of their relationship seemed promising, with Page Six reporting Cruise's rumored apartment shopping in the UK, indicating a potential long-term commitment to the city he had grown fond of since June 2022. For now, the curtain falls on this chapter of Cruise's personal life, leaving behind a trail of speculation and unanswered questions in its wake. Khayrova, reportedly a Russian socialite linked to Vladimir Putin through her father Rinat Khayrova, a prominent figure in the Russian parliament with close ties to Putin, has drawn significant attention due to her association with the Hollywood star. Cruise's attendance with the former model at a luxurious event in London heightened speculation regarding the dynamics of their relationship that has reached its end. However per insiders the two remain cordial with each other despite the unforseen heartbreaking split.

However, amidst the past public displays of affection, certain sources, as reported by Radar Online, had cautioned both Cruise and Khayrova to tread carefully in their relationship due to their high profile status. An insider expressed concerns, stating, "Tom's been told Elsina could be a Putin pawn. Convincing an American icon to appear sympathetic to his aggressive political agenda would be a significant international PR victory for Putin!"