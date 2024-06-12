Tom Brady's Final NFL Game 'Pants' Auctioned: You Wouldn't Believe This Jaw-Dropping Price

In an impressive display of fan devotion and the enduring legacy of one of football's greatest players, the pants worn by Tom Brady in his final NFL game have sold at auction for nearly $90,000. This unique piece of sports memorabilia was secured by the highest bidder through Gray Flannel Auctions, with the final bid reaching an astonishing $89,100, far surpassing the initial $10,000 minimum. The significant sale highlights the immense value placed on memorabilia from Brady's illustrious career, underscoring his impact on the sport and the reverence with which fans hold his achievements as per Marca.

Current Bid: $67,500



LOT 158: 1/16/2023 Tom Brady Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFC Wild Card 'Last' Game-Used Pants (MeiGray Photo-Matched • Brady's Final Career Game) pic.twitter.com/P1t3Dn3oQH — GreyFlannelAuctions (@GF_Auctions) June 9, 2024

The size 34 pewter and red pants, worn by Tom Brady in his last NFL game, sold for an impressive $89,100 at auction. These pants are from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card game on January 16, 2023, marking the end of Brady's Hall of Fame career. Inside the waistband, the pants feature the date and "Cowboys" handwritten, along with a Bucs #12 tag. Despite multiple bids from Brady fans and sports enthusiasts, the winning bid stood out for its high value. The identity of the bidder remains undisclosed, but it's clear the new owner is thrilled to possess this piece of sports history.

Who rigs NFL games, and who pays who? And are the betters who lose bets because games are rigged good with it?



Try to answer without sounding dumb. I dare ya’ — B Fresh (@bfrischy7) June 11, 2024

In other notable sales at Gray Flannel Auctions, Jim Abbott's game-used New York Yankees jersey, worn during his no-hitter against Cleveland on September 4, 1993, sold for $44,428. The Yankees' striped button-down jersey, signed by Abbott and tagged with "ABBOTT-93," attracted 18 bids. The iconic jersey worn by Tom Brady during the last game of his illustrious 23-season career is poised to make history at auction in Las Vegas next month, with estimates suggesting it could command a staggering $2.5 million according to CNN Sports.

Tom Brady’s final NFL game pants sold for 89000.



How do you tell your wife you spent 89000 on another man’s worn pants. 🤣 — Ole Deez (@TrappedIn1995) June 11, 2024

If it reaches this remarkable price point, Brady's jersey would become the most valuable football jersey ever sold at auction, surpassing the previous record held by Joe Montana's San Francisco 49ers jersey from Super Bowl XIX and Super Bowl XXIII, which fetched $1,212,000 in March, as reported by Goldin Auctions. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' No. 12 jersey, worn by Brady in his final game, will be a centerpiece of the auction hosted by RM Sotheby’s and Wynn Las Vegas in conjunction with the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix on November 17, according to organizers.

Tom Brady's Bucs Game-Worn Pants From Final Game vs. Cowboys Sold At Auction

Tom Brady's final NFL game was a 31-14 Wild Card loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Jan. 16, 2023. — All Sports Live Streams (@allsportgolive) May 15, 2024

The jersey is listed with an estimated value ranging between $1.5 million and $2.5 million. Brady's jersey, bearing the marks of his last game against the Dallas Cowboys in a wildcard playoff match on January 16, exhibits signs of authentic game use, including visible grass stains and field marks, as stated by the auction organizers. Following this game, Brady, then 45 years old, announced his retirement from the NFL the following month.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Daniele Venturelli

Tom Brady is widely regarded as the greatest quarterback in football history. With an unmatched record of seven Super Bowl victories and 15 Pro Bowl appearances, Brady retired in February as the NFL's all-time leader in passing yards (89,214) and touchdowns (649). He also holds the record for the most wins by any player in NFL history, with 251. "There are only a few athletes universally acknowledged as the greatest in their sport: Michael Jordan, Tiger Woods, Muhammad Ali, Wayne Gretzky, Babe Ruth—and Tom Brady," the statement read.