Recently, the versatile actor and television personality Whoopi Goldberg showed passionate support for the iconic country music legend Dolly Parton and her show-stopping halftime performance at the annual Thanksgiving showdown hosted by the Dallas Cowboys. Parton's electrifying performance while donning the signature Cowboys Cheerleader outfit garnered widespread acclaim. However, Goldberg had a message directed at those who held any negative opinion about the choice of attire.

On a recent episode of the popular ABC daytime talk show, The View, Goldberg took the opportunity to express her thoughts. She said, "Dolly Parton stole the show on Thanksgiving, but some critics told her to act her age." "Everybody that participated in this, you should be ashamed of yourself," she added. The audience at the show responded with enthusiastic applause, resonating with Goldberg's perspective as she fearlessly dismantled the critics and their viewpoints.

We couldn’t help but cheer on @DollyParton during her halftime performance at today’s Dallas Cowboys game! 💙📣 Who agrees she should perform at the Superbowl? #dollyparton #dallascowboys pic.twitter.com/tWgBKwo8Tr — The Women of Country (@TheWomenCountry) November 24, 2023

Continuing the conversation, co-host Sunny Hostin strongly agreed with Goldberg's viewpoint, stating, "If I look like that in one of Cowboys things, I might have everything out." “I don’t know if that’s a belly ring or what, but I want what she has,” she added. Moreover, the incident sparked Twitter madness as countless fans flooded the platform with adoring comments, unleashing their love and enthusiasm for the singer's show-stopping performance.

Meanwhile, as highlighted by Entertainment Tonight, the vocal support for Parton didn't only come from the women of The View. Stella Parton, the acclaimed singer's sister, also took to X to address and counter the criticism aimed at her sister's attire choice. Joining the defenders, Stella passionately spoke for her sister, Dolly, putting out a message on X that encouraged everyone to embrace individual expression without judgment. "I personally thought my big sister Dolly was cute as hell in her Dallas Cowboys cheerleading costume," she said. Stella further stated, "Shame on you, not her," referring to those being so critical.

I personally thought my big sister Dolly was cute as hell in her Dallas Cowboys cheerleading costume at the half time show on Thanksgiving. To those of you being so critical of a 77 year old kicking up her heels, I say fuck yourself. Shame on you not her. — Stella Parton (@StellaParton) November 26, 2023

Furthermore, as reported by OK! Magazine, another individual on social media appreciated Dolly, commending not only her exceptional talents but also praising her timeless beauty. This social media user stated, "This is how you age when you don’t care what people think." Despite the negative remarks, an overwhelming wave of positivity also flooded towards Parton following her bold and powerful performance. This also serves as proof of her enduring talent, proving that she still possesses that star quality that she had throughout her remarkable career.

In case you missed it, Dolly took center stage, delivering an electrifying performance of her iconic hits such as Jolene and 9 to 5 at the event. Adding to the spectacular show, she mesmerized the audience with covers of Queen hits like We Are The Champions. Taking inspiration from the iconic Cowboys cheerleader attire, she sported an attractive costume, including white hot pants paired with a navy-blue top, showcasing her timeless sense of style.

