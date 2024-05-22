'The View' Host Says Tom Brady Should Give Half Profit to Ex-wife Gisele Bundchen Over Netflix Roast

When Netflix released GROAT- Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady, everybody laughed except The View's guest host Ana Navarro. In an episode aired on May 6, 2024, the 52-year-old lashed out at the NFL champion for laughing along the roasts about his ex-wife, Gisele Bundchen.

Brady participated in the streamer's annual Netflix Is A Joke Fest, where he was subjected to many jokes about his personal and professional life. Although it was all meant to be taken in a healthy spirit, Navarro condemned the show for Bundchen's references for poking fun at the retired footballer, and for including her current relationship with her jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente, as per The Independent.

On Monday, May 20, 2024, ABC's daytime talk show host Whoopi Goldberg introduced the hot topic, asking her fellow panelists how they'd feel if their family members were roasted like this on television. The political commentator responded, "If I were getting paid what he was probably getting paid – he was an executive producer – I'd laugh at all sorts of things."

However, she criticized dragging the Brazilian model who was neither a part of it nor being paid, "But, I think the person who wasn't getting paid and ended up being part of this roast was Gisele, and I think that's a bad, lame thing to do to your ex-wife and mother to your children."

She then played a video from weeks ago where Bundchen is seen in tears over paparazzi chasing her in Miami. "She wants to live her life," Navarro defended. "Leave Gisele the hell alone. Go make your money elsewhere. Really? I thought that was really tacky."

Meanwhile, co-host and lawyer Sunny Hostin echoed, "I love comedy and I like to laugh, but not at people's expense. That makes me uncomfortable." She continued, "If you agreed to executive-produce your own roast and you're making money from it and you agree to it, that's one thing, but it is another thing [to bring Gisele into it]."

So, to conclude, Navarro suggested Brady share half of his profit from the Netflix roast with his ex-wife to compensate for the insults. While co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin chimed in, "I don't whether Tom Brady wouldn't know there were Gisele jokes because it was made at his expense but I see the point that she was the butt of a lot of jokes."

The 43-year-old admitted that she was "hurt" by the brutal roast during the series and rightly so because the jokes were really uncalled for. The couple, who got divorced in October 2022, was the center of the "humor" at Netflix's live-stream, and although they both moved on, Bundchen was disappointed that Brady came in England Patriots owner Robert Kraft's defense instead of her.

A source at the time told Daily Mail, "It just seems to Tom that Gisele will get angry with him for anything and everything and there is nothing he can do to change that. And he thinks that if it wasn't this, something else would have upset her, so there isn't much he can do to fix that."