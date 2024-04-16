Meghan Markle's Childlike Demeanor Steals the Spotlight at Netflix Event

At a recent Netflix shoot for Prince Harry's upcoming polo series, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, displayed a relaxed manner that caught the attention of viewers. As mentioned by The Daily Mail Online, alongside her husband, Meghan joined Nacho Figueras' family, including his wife Delfina and their daughter Alba, for a day of filming. Nacho, a close friend of Harry and companion in polo provided the perfect backdrop for a day of camaraderie and collaboration.

As the families greeted each other, Meghan's body language drew the attention of body language expert Judi James. Judi noted Meghan's gestures resembled those of "a small child wanting to be picked up," particularly in her interactions with Delfina. Meghan's open arms and affectionate manner painted a picture of genuine warmth and friendship between the two women.

Speaking to The Mirror, Judi explained Meghan's behavior: "With Nacho's wife Delfina we can see extreme signals of tactile friendship. When Meghan approaches her to either greet or say her farewells she holds both arms out rigidly and full-length, like a small child asking to be picked up and cuddled."

"When the two women walk together their arms are round each other and their heads lean in to touch in a gesture of mutual trust and closeness, while their smiles signal pleasure in each other's company", she added.

Meghan's role as a director seemed to emerge naturally during the event, as captured in footage from a recent appearance in Miami. In one clip, Meghan gently directed a woman to reposition herself for a photo, ensuring she stood next to Prince Harry. Judi James speculated that Meghan's familiarity with framing shots, possibly influenced by her involvement in producing a Netflix show, could explain her decisive actions. Alternatively, Meghan's intention might have been simply to create a more comfortable atmosphere for the woman, placing her under Meghan's protective wing.

Throughout the interactions, Meghan exuded a sense of ease and confidence, akin to a director adapting a scene. Her focus on ensuring the perfect shot while maintaining a friendly demeanor reflected her multifaceted role as both a public figure and a filmmaker. Judi James also explained Meghan's directorial instincts, noting her ability to seamlessly navigate social situations while maintaining a captivating presence for the camera.

Judi James explained: "Meghan will know all about framing a good shot for the cameras and so it might not be surprising if she had possibly felt compelled to do so here. She and Harry are producing a Netflix show and her role as director might easily have led her to move this woman about like an extra on a film set. Or perhaps she was just being friendly and wanting to make the woman feel more comfortable next to her where she would be under Meghan’s wing", she continued.

She also added, "Like any good director/star Meghan just seems to want to get on with the shot, beaming at Harry and posing beautifully and happily for the camera."