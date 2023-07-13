When Julian Edelman Stole Tom Brady's Jerseys Post Patriots Exit: "He Always Smells Good"

When Tom Brady left the New England Patriots in 2019, his former teammate Julian Edelman saw an opportunity. Some of Brady's belongings were left behind in his locker when he moved to Tampa Bay. Edelman took advantage of the situation and took some things that belonged to Brady- like cleats he wore during games and a few shirts.

Back in 2017, when Brady's $500k Super Bowl jersey went missing, one of the main "suspects" was none other than Julian Edelman. Brady had Edelman towards the middle of his suspect board, and he gave him the moniker "Sneaky Lil' Squirrel" with the motive "Loves Rings," like Gollum from The Lord of the Rings. Edelman attempted to reverse psychology by posting a response to Brady's questionable board on his Instagram feed. While Edelman didn't come right out and admit to stealing Brady's jersey, he did give some words of encouragement by playing a scene from the Boston classic Good Will Hunting. "We'll find it one-day bubs...but until that day comes, keep your ear to the grindstone," Edelman's caption reads.

However, recently, Edelman admitted to stealing a lot of things from Brady’s locker room, including his cologne. He says in the video, “When Tom left New England I went to his locker, I stole like three pairs of his cleats that he wore in games. I was taking like, I took a couple of jerseys. I think I may have taken his deodorant. He used to have his smell goods and I would always go over and steal a little shot of his perfume or cologne. Tom Brady always smells good. Tom always smells good. It's weird. I'm like, bro, how are you smelling good? We're on practice”. It's hardly surprising that Brady has the most pleasant-smelling fragrance in the locker room.

Together, Tom Brady and Julian Edelman led the New England Patriots to three Super Bowl victories

Together, they lead the New England Patriots to three Super Bowl victories until Brady's departure. Collectively, they have three Super Bowl victories to their name (XLIX, LI, and LIII). With just two minutes and two seconds remaining, Edelman caught the touchdown pass that ultimately won the Super Bowl for the Patriots against the Seattle Seahawks. The Patriots from New England triumphed by a score of 28–24.

Another Super Bowl came in 2016, when Edelman made one of the best catches in the game's history.



How?! pic.twitter.com/RnE3VH4vzO — NFL (@NFL) April 12, 2022

Super Bowl LI came two years later, in 2017, and they won it by beating the Atlanta Falcons. With the Patriots down 28-3, Edelman made one of the greatest playoff receptions ever, sparking the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history. After Brady left, Edelman only stayed for one more season with New England before calling his quits after the 2020 season. After leaving New England, Brady would continue his career for another three years, eventually winning a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

