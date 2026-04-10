TMZ Hosts Confront Republican On Air After Calling Out a Viral Antisemitic Slur

In an interview on TMZ, Randy Fine was pressed on his past remarks after calling out an antisemitic slur directed at him by Dan Bilzerian. This exchange aired on Thursday and started with Fine responding to Bilzerian’s comment.

Previously, Bilzerian had called him a “fat Jew.”

Fine dismissed the insult as he said he had dealt with name-calling throughout his life and argued that the term was indeed used as a slur. He added that such a point of view could affect Bilzerian if he ever wants to occupy a public office.

“He simply doesn’t like Jews,” Fine said.

BREAKING: Conservative influencer Dan Bilzerian just filed to run for Congress in #FL06 as a Republican against GOP Rep. Randy Fine. The primary election will be held on August 18th. pic.twitter.com/DB1KXK3vym — First To Hear It (@firsttohearit) April 8, 2026

But then, TMZ host Harvey Levin and co-host Charles Latibeaudiere challenged Fine with his own record. The hosts cited several of his past statements about Muslims, including one where he described Muslim leaders as “terrorists.”

He had also suggested the choice between “dogs and Muslims is not a difficult one.”

Latibeaudiere told Fine that some of his own views appeared to be the kind of broad, negative generalizations he was criticizing. He also referenced that Fine had supported extreme outcomes in past remarks related to conflicts with Iran.

Fine argued his statements had been taken out of context and “smushed together.” He maintained that he does not believe all Muslims are bad and said his views are concerned with extremism. “I think many are good (…) that also doesn’t mean that I think that no Muslims are bad,” Fine said. He added that threats posed by some should not be equated with an entire group.

Dan Bilzerian shuts down TMZ by telling them straight to their face that he is running for a congressional seat in Florida because Randy Fine has committed treason and puts Israel before the United States. pic.twitter.com/rgZwBu7C1t — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) April 8, 2026

Still, TMZ‘s Levin noted that language comparing Muslims to animals goes beyond criticism of extremism. “That’s saying Muslims are worse than dogs,” he said as he questioned whether Fine understands he is being interpreted otherwise.

Fine then tried to contextualize the remark by tying it to a hypothetical situation of pet ownership and religious practices. He argued his comments were aimed at defending American norms rather than attacking a faith as a whole. But Levin repeatedly returned to that point and how that tone and phrasing can turn regular statements into offensive or discriminatory ones.

The interview also went into Fine’s stance on dual citizens serving in Congress. At this point, he defended legislation he introduced earlier that would bar dual citizens from holding such positions, as he believes it may divide one’s loyalties.

Levin questioned that by pointing out that individuals who serve in the U.S. military take oaths to defend the country, but sometimes hold dual citizenship. Fine responded that military service and legislative responsibility are different.

Owen Shroyer and Joe Kent on how dual-citizen Israeli’s have essentially infiltrated the US government and guide many decisions. pic.twitter.com/mnNaERLJeV — Owen Shroyer Updates (@OwenShroyerHQ) April 10, 2026

Despite the back-and-forth, Fine said he would not participate in any debate or event involving Bilzerian as the influencer uses racial slurs, including the N-word. Fine argued that such language has no place in political discourse.

While Levin agreed with that stance, he reiterated that some of Fine’s own past comments about other groups raise similar concerns. The TMZ interview then ended without resolution, though both sides acknowledged a fundamental disagreement.

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