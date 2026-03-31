Politics

TMZ Exposes How Lawmakers From Both Parties Are Vacationing As Federal Workers Go Unpaid

Published on: March 31, 2026 at 10:20 AM ET

The partial U.S. government shutdown began on February 14.

Diksha
Written By Diksha
News Writer
TMZ asked people to submit photos of lawmakers vacationing during shutdown
TMZ reported that both sides' lawmakers were seen on vacation in Disney World and Las Vegas. (Image credit: X/ @TMZ; Flickr/ U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

TMZ slammed lawmakers for going on vacation while TSA workers struggled during the partial government shutdown.

The shutdown began on Feb. 14, leaving several TSA workers without pay. Many DHS employees are unable to afford gas and groceries and are struggling to make ends meet amid the crisis. Gas prices are already at an all-time high due to the U.S.-Iran conflict.

Meanwhile, Democratic and Republican lawmakers have been spotted vacationing in Las Vegas and Disney World. TMZ has released photos of members of Congress enjoying leisure trips.

For instance, Sen. Lindsey Graham was photographed at Disney World, while Rep. Robert Garcia was at a Las Vegas casino with a friend. He later said he was visiting his father. Sen. Marsha Blackburn was also photographed leaving National Airport on Thursday night.

TMZ posted a video on X, formerly Twitter, featuring executive producer Harvey Levin, urging people to take photos of lawmakers on vacation while federal workers remain unpaid and are most affected by the shutdown. The shutdown has also affected travelers, who now wait for hours in lines. The video called for increased awareness and public pressure to address the situation.

Levin said the outlet would post submitted photos across its platforms, including its website, social media, and television programs, to highlight lawmakers’ actions during the shutdown.

People can send photos of senators on vacation so TMZ can post them on its platform to hold them accountable.

Many users reacted to the video, criticizing the government. One X user wrote that the situation had gone on too long and that Americans were suffering while lawmakers faced no consequences. Another user said public anger was inevitable and that shutdowns expose deeper governance issues, with workers bearing the cost.

A third user praised TMZ, saying, “[Bringing] awareness to the corrupt government. Didn’t see that coming.”

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