TMZ Exposes How Lawmakers From Both Parties Are Vacationing As Federal Workers Go Unpaid

TMZ slammed lawmakers for going on vacation while TSA workers struggled during the partial government shutdown.

The shutdown began on Feb. 14, leaving several TSA workers without pay. Many DHS employees are unable to afford gas and groceries and are struggling to make ends meet amid the crisis. Gas prices are already at an all-time high due to the U.S.-Iran conflict.

Meanwhile, Democratic and Republican lawmakers have been spotted vacationing in Las Vegas and Disney World. TMZ has released photos of members of Congress enjoying leisure trips.

🎥🚨 TMZ has photos of members of Congress living it up while the chaos back home drags on. From Disney World to Las Vegas, lawmakers on both sides are kicking back as the government stays shut down and federal workers go unpaid. When is enough enough? pic.twitter.com/siScwWMCmq — TMZ (@TMZ) March 30, 2026

For instance, Sen. Lindsey Graham was photographed at Disney World, while Rep. Robert Garcia was at a Las Vegas casino with a friend. He later said he was visiting his father. Sen. Marsha Blackburn was also photographed leaving National Airport on Thursday night.

TMZ posted a video on X, formerly Twitter, featuring executive producer Harvey Levin, urging people to take photos of lawmakers on vacation while federal workers remain unpaid and are most affected by the shutdown. The shutdown has also affected travelers, who now wait for hours in lines. The video called for increased awareness and public pressure to address the situation.

Levin said the outlet would post submitted photos across its platforms, including its website, social media, and television programs, to highlight lawmakers’ actions during the shutdown.

TMZ has been posting pictures of congressional leaders on vacation as the partial government shutdown continues. For example, South Carolina GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham was seen vacationing in Disney World. One photo shows him walking around with a magic wand. https://t.co/ZrZCANJdfC — WLUK-TV FOX 11 (@fox11news) March 30, 2026

People can send photos of senators on vacation so TMZ can post them on its platform to hold them accountable.

Many users reacted to the video, criticizing the government. One X user wrote that the situation had gone on too long and that Americans were suffering while lawmakers faced no consequences. Another user said public anger was inevitable and that shutdowns expose deeper governance issues, with workers bearing the cost.

A third user praised TMZ, saying, “[Bringing] awareness to the corrupt government. Didn’t see that coming.”