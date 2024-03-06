Tish Cyrus Hired Tight Security to Ban Noah Cyrus From Her Wedding to Dominic Purcell

The Noah Cyrus and Dominic Purcell romantic scandal just got a bigger update. Tish Cyrus "hired" strict security to prevent her younger daughter from 'creating a scene' at her 2023 wedding with the Prison Break actor. For this reason, the This is Us songstress chose to stay away from her mother's late August vows.

"Tish was the one who did not invite Noah and Braison to her wedding, and blocked them on Instagram after she pursued Dominic... it was Tish who requested security at her wedding to keep Noah and Braison out," a source exclusively told Entertainment Times. "Tish didn’t invite Noah to her wedding because she thought it would cause a scene and drama," the source added.

The source added, "It's also been an adjustment for Noah in general for her parents to be divorced." In August 2023, Billy Ray Cyrus and his producer wife called it quits on their nearly thirty-year marriage. The Cyrus sisters appeared to be divided by their parent's divorce, with the Flowers hitmaker appearing to side with her mother and omitting to bring up her estranged father during her Grammy acceptance speech.

The insider clarified that the Wrecking Ball songstress's participation in the wedding was not intended as a jab at her father. They alleged that she was unaware that her younger sister and the established Australian actor had spoken before her mother's wedding. An insider revealed, "Miley and Billy Ray are totally fine."

As per The US Sun, Purcell sent Cyrus a message on Instagram in 2016, but she didn't reply until 2022 when he followed up. "Noah was [seeing] Dominic when Tish started pursuing him," a source told Us Weekly.

In addition, the insider added that the mother of three knew the circumstances before choosing to go after the Blood Red Sky actor. “The turmoil between Noah and Tish goes far beyond [what people think],” the source said. “Noah is very distraught over Tish stealing Dominic from her.”

While appearing on the Call Her Daddy podcast Cyrus spoke about her relationship dynamics with her new husband. "So we go to lunch and make out for three hours,” she recalled their first meeting.

She also said that only a day later, they had declared their love for one another. "It was crazy because also during Covid, my mom passed away...I literally was again alone during that time. I had to go through it alone. And I literally can't believe I did that," Cyrus said while talking about her painful divorce.

Meanwhile, the elder daughter "thinks it's a strange situation, but she loves her mom and wants her to be happy," according to a source. However, the Party in the USA songstress did confront her mother about the alleged 'love triangle.'

As per The Daily Mail, another source added, "Noah never dated Dominic and they were not together,' the insider shared. "She is delusional to think otherwise and is trying to create a narrative that will paint her as a victim."