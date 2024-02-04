Here's How Robyn Brown's Victim Mentality Disrupts 'Sister Wives' Relationships

The Impact of Robyn Brown's Victim Mentality on Sister Wives

Image Source: Youtube | TLC

Sister Wives' Robyn Brown's chronic victim mentality has emerged as a divisive force, that has disrupted the complicated dynamics of the plural marriage. As the dust settled from Christine Brown, Janelle Brown, and Meri Brown's departures, Kody Brown's fourth wife, Robyn, is the only remaining wife. Viewers have watched Robyn's tendency to shift blame and attention-seeking behavior, contributing to strained ties with her Sister Wives. The family's crumbling marriages call into question the long-term viability of Kody and Robyn's marriage. According to Screen Rant, Robyn's victim narrative and penchant for drama could be at the root of many of the family's problems.

1. Robyn Feeling Unfulfilled in Marriage, Longing for a Plural Family with Kody

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Frederick M. Brown

In season 18 of Sister Wives, Robyn and Kody's once-steadfast marriage encounters new obstacles as Robyn tries to express her love and contentment in their partnership. Despite outward promises that neither intends to leave, Robyn's feelings for Kody have evolved into something more complex. In private times on the show, she blames Kody for the difficulties he faces in his relationships with his other wives, indicating a shift in her opinion of him. While they were aware of Kody's challenges when they married in 2014, both seem to have grown personally.

2. Shift in Relationship Dynamics With Kody

Image Source: Youtube | TLC

Kody and Robyn's seemingly dedicated marriage on Sister Wives takes a turbulent turn as Robyn struggles to convey her love and happiness for Kody. Despite her public vows of devotion, her passion becomes tainted in private, as she blames him for many of Kody's problems with his former wives. Robyn's feelings change when she watches him engage with the family, showing a shift in their dynamic. Since their 2014 marriage, both have been aware of one other's complexities. Kody's previous marital troubles cast a shadow on their relationship. Despite Robyn's attempts to remove herself from these difficulties, the latest episodes show a shift in her emotions.

3. Robyn Pushing Family Away While Pointing Fingers at Kody for Monogamous Relationship

Image Source: Youtube | TLC

Following Christine's departure from the Brown family and the accompanying turmoil in their Flagstaff lives, Robyn realized that change was unavoidable for the Browns. As Kody's rage at his split with Christine grew, his relationship with Janelle deteriorated, with Robyn watching from the sidelines as Kody wrecked his marriage to Janelle. Robyn appeared to have pushed Janelle away because she wanted more of Kody to herself. Despite her support for plural marriage, Robyn prioritized being the most important person in Kody's life. Meri, who had promised to stay in her marriage despite Kody's public criticism of her, finally asserted her independence and decided to leave. While this was not Robyn's ideal strategy, it appears that she is quick to blame Meri rather than admitting her involvement in pushing away her sister wives over the years.

4. Robyn Claiming Kids' Struggles, While Brown Children Stay Connected

Image Source: Youtube | TLC

Despite Robyn's outspoken claim that her children endure the brunt of the pain from Kody's broken relationships, the story seems to be different when her older children from a previous marriage, whom Kody adopted, share their views. They quickly built sibling bonds with Kody's children after being welcomed into the Brown family at a young age. While Robyn's children have a nice relationship with Kody, the interactions between her and Kody's other children become difficult. Rather than allowing the children to work through their concerns, Robyn intervenes and shifts responsibility, escalating tensions. Her emotional involvement in her children's relationships causes conflict within the Brown family, as she imposes her agenda on their interactions, unintentionally contributing to the situation.

5. Robyn Avoids Self-Reflection in Sister Wives Drama

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gabe Ginsberg

Throughout Sister Wives, Robyn plays the vocal critic of the Brown family's difficulties, even as she deals with her turmoil. Despite enduring personal hardships and frequently being the focus of family disagreements, Robyn avoids responsibility, openly shifting blame to others. Her refusal to accept responsibility for her problems might have been disastrous, especially while her marriage was on the verge of collapse. Robyn's lack of support for her Sister Wives has been evident since she first joined the existing family in Sister Wives. Robyn's refusal to own her flaws has damaged her place in the family.