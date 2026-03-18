TikToker Posed as a MAGA Supporter – Then Collected $30,000 From Followers

A TikToker has come clean after scamming MAGA supporters over a period of about 2 years. He says that he made $30,000 by pretending to support President Donald Trump.

The TikToker has at least three accounts, reports Newsweek. One where he has a following of over 47,000 people, the MAGA account where he scammed MAGA followers, and now a burner account where he announced what he had done.

His main TikTok bio now says, “I Scammed MAGA for 30 Bands. I’m sorry, y’all. I was never MAGA, I’m just a monkey from the trenches. #FreeChima.” But it was on his burner account where he posted a video of himself singing his own rhyme to the melody of Frére Jacques.

🚨BREAKING: TikToker who pretended to be a Trump supporter now claims he scammed MAGA supporters out of $30K. The man, who portrayed himself as a Trump supporter from 2024 until last week, frequently shared emotional stories about personal tragedies and often asked MAGA… pic.twitter.com/B7GMNHMLDD — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) March 18, 2026

Coach Chima had a strategy when he started a separate TikTok account in October 2024 to attract a certain kind of follower. He portrayed himself as a young MAGA supporter who was on the bad side of his family and community for his views.

He began his MAGA-loving account with a video saying, “My parents cut me off for supporting Donald Trump. My family disowned me, my cousins don’t speak to me.” He then continued, “I’m alone in this world, but you know what? It’s cool. I’m still gonna fight for what I believe in.”

That same month he posted another video where he shared some personal info like claiming to be homeless. At the time he said that some MAGA supporters had footed the bill for him to go to a Trump rally.

Coach Chima didn’t stop there. Before his last post, shortly after Charlie Kirk’s death, he had made all sorts of claims directed at his target audience. From wishing that Trump would win the elections to saying that he was getting married but due to his MAGA beliefs he couldn’t ask them to the wedding.

A TikToker who shared multiple videos asking for prayers from his “MAGA family” has said he scammed them. https://t.co/8pCPFLeqya — Newsweek (@Newsweek) March 18, 2026

In the clips, he makes sure that the MAGA viewer knows that his beliefs aligns with theirs. He also calls them his “MAGA family.” Coach Chima’s strategy paid off. As his followers went from sympathizing with him to giving him money.

Even though he has deleted the account where he said he was a MAGA member, some of his videos are still circulating on the internet. And people shared their opinions about what he did.

Many people were also outraged by how he had taken advantage of people’s kindness. As a poster penned, “You didn’t scam them, you just showed them you’re not worthy of their kindness.” They then added, “You can’t scam people out of what they give you willingly. Let your conscience be your judge.”