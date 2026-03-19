TikTok Influencer Alleges Erika Kirk Spent $1,000 on Shopping Shortly After Charlie’s Death

A viral social media post claims that Erika Kirk spent over $1,000 on a shopping trip less than a day after Charlie Kirk was fatally shot. The video, which has more than 38 million views, spread widely this week, but the allegation has not been independently verified.

The claim originated from a TikTok video posted by creator @markosbits and from social media posts that supposedly described an in-store purchase at an Alo store in Salt Lake City on September 11, 2025.

The TikTok creator mentioned that an Alo employee contacted him and claimed that Erika Kirk went shopping the morning after Charlie Kirk was killed at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. He stated he had a receipt showing an alleged purchase totaled $1,043.30, made on the morning of September 11, 2025. The TikToker said she bought a black outfit, adding that the brand sells expensive yoga clothes.

The allegation gained traction after an X post from the account Project Constitution repeated the claim and referenced what it called a receipt linked to the purchase. @markosbits stated he had seen documentation that included Erika Kirk’s email and billing address but did not make that information public. The Inquisitr has not independently confirmed the alleged purchase.

🚨 UPDATE: Erika Kirk’s “GRIEF SHOPPING” Just Got Weirder — IN-STORE Spree in SLC the MORNING AFTER Charlie’s Assassination 😱🛍️ Yesterday we dropped the $1,043.30 Alo receipt bombshell (Sept 11, 2025 — <24 hrs after Charlie pronounced dead at 4PM on Sept 10). Critics said… https://t.co/L5yErUEwcB pic.twitter.com/qgEkxDfRjX — Project Constitution (@ProjectConstitu) March 18, 2026

Charlie Kirk was shot and killed on September 10, 2025, while speaking at an event at Utah Valley University. The assassination was recorded on camera. Reuters reported that Kirk, 31, was addressing a crowd on campus in Orem when a single gunshot rang out.

AP described the killing as a political assassination, citing Utah Governor Spencer Cox. Prosecutors later charged Tyler Robinson, 22, with aggravated murder, obstruction of justice, and witness tampering, according to Reuters. The state is seeking the death penalty.

The new shopping allegation comes after months of scrutiny around Erika Kirk’s public behavior following her husband’s death. In January, ABC3340 reported on leaked audio aired by Candace Owens that supposedly captured Erika Kirk speaking to Turning Point USA staff on September 16, 2025, six days after the shooting.

UPDATE: Erika Kirk was wearing a black ALO track suit when she deplaned from Air Force 2 at ~5 PM MST on 9/11/25. Looks like the internet has verified she purchased it that day. I don’t know that it means anything beyond needing a change of clothes, but there’s your fact check. https://t.co/4pWpY1WsrU pic.twitter.com/Hb1MPzClse — Sam Parker 🇺🇸🧯 (@BasedSamParker) March 17, 2026

In that recording, Owens noted that Erika Kirk’s tone was “off putting,” while the clip included Erika telling staff, “I don’t want anyone to think their jobs are in jeopardy because you’re family. If you choose to leave, that’s different.”

Turning Point USA did not immediately respond to a request for comment in the January report cited by ABC3340, nor to the allegation about the shopping. The shopping allegation received significant attention online. Some social media users questioned Erika Kirk’s behavior, while others noted that people cope with grief in different ways.

At this point, the $1,000 shopping claim remains an allegation circulating online and has been repeated by entertainment and tabloid outlets. Publicly available court reports on the homicide case have focused on the killing itself, the criminal charges against Robinson, and disputes over media access in court, not on any confirmed findings regarding Erika Kirk’s actions in the hours after her husband’s death.