Wildest Conspiracy Theories About Erika Kirk That Paint Her as ‘Evil’

Like most celebrities, especially those who acquire overnight fame, Erika Kirk has had her fair share of critics who are dedicated to deciphering her every move. From being accused of using her late husband’s assassination to gain fame and power to exploiting her employees, gossip seems to follow her wherever she goes, especially following the sudden death of Charlie Kirk.

​

She has become the talk of the town, which has contributed to both positive and negative narratives spreading online. Did you know that the TPUSA CEO has been subjected to some peculiar conspiracy theories? Here are the top four jaw-dropping theories about Erika Kirk that made headlines.

Charlie Kirk Is Not the Father of Erika Kirk’s Kids!

The speculations first started to spread after Erika told the kids their father is on a business trip to heaven to explain his sudden absence. Many believe the ex-pageant queen has an unnamed lover, with whom she had kids, but she didn’t want to leave Charlie because she was drawn to his influence. Charlie found out the truth sometime before he passed away. The rumors only grew stronger as Erika recently removed their wedding photo from her late husband’s bookshelf.

Erika Was Being Stalked by Egyptian Planes!

This strange theory was presented by conservative podcaster Candace Owens, who claimed that Egyptian military planes were tracking Erika. She presented records showing Erika’s movement coincided with that of Egyptian planes at least 73 times. Candace, who has been in a cold war with Charlie’s widow for a long time, claimed that unbeknownst to her husband, Erika had been working as an undercover agent for Israel!

Erika is a Groomer!

more? bet Why do you feel the need to justify Erika Kirk’s behavior? Are you a part of that “grooming culture”? cause you’re sitting here trying to dismiss messages sent to a damn 9th grader like a freak pic.twitter.com/f5QUZKqxpi — Redactedヅ (@SnSRedacted) February 24, 2026

​In February 2026, text messages exchanged between Erika Kirk and a 15-year-old girl surfaced online. Erika was caught complimenting the girl. Her messages irked a lot of netizens. She sent texts like “You have the most stunning features,” “Your eyes, your lips, your skin. You’re absolutely beautiful.” She also “joked” about s– in one of the messages. However, she dismissed it, saying it was a typo.

Erika Led a Child Trafficking Ring

Erika Kirk’s “Romanian Angels” charity operated in Constanta, Romania… the exact time and place of a notorious child trafficking epidemic. She partnered with US Marines & thanked a commander, Otto Busher, who was later accused in Romanian media of running a brothel for minors… pic.twitter.com/lL4uyrYsJr — JAKEGTV (@JakeG_Official) December 22, 2025

Erika founded “Romanian Angels,” a non-profit organization that promoted grassroots initiatives for communal benefits in 2006. During one of its flagship projects, called “Everyday Heroes Like You,” the organization collaborated with the United States Marine Corps to help sponsor an orphanage in Constanta, Romania.

However, what appeared as a thoughtful initiative was accused of having a grim secret. Erika’s agency was accused of trafficking little girls to U.S. soldiers stationed in Romania. Some also claimed that she was banned from ever entering the country.

These theories keep resurfacing on social media, but there’s no official documentation confirming any of them.