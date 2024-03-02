TikTok User’s ‘Genius’ Trick to Outsmart Scam Callers Leaves Netizens in Awe

In the ongoing battle against scam callers, one TikTok user has emerged as a hero with his ingenious method of handling annoying phone calls from spammers and scammers. Roy L. Baker Jr., known as @1roy_jr on TikTok, shared a hilarious video showcasing his unique approach, which quickly went viral and accumulated immense praise from netizens. In the video captioned, "CIA Fraud Division Coming to a dial tone near you,"

Baker portrayed his deep, smooth voice as he impersonated an automated voicemail greeting for the CIA. With a call marked ‘Spam Risk’ from Mosier, Oregon, Baker answered the phone in character informing the caller, "Hello. Thank you for calling the CIA. You’ve reached our scam and fraud division."

He then went on to humorously announce that the agency would be downloading the caller’s incoming and outgoing call logs to assist them with their reported scam. He said, "To further assist you, please hold while we download your incoming and outgoing call logs to be analyzed against our database of known scam and fraud operations. An agent will be with you shortly."

As per Snopes, the clever ruse didn't fail to impress, as the scam caller on the other end quickly hung up, seemingly realizing they had been caught. Netizens hailed Baker's tactic as "genius" and flooded the comments with admiration for his creativity and humor.

Baker's entertaining videos, often tagged with #myroyvoice, have gained popularity for their witty responses to scam calls. In addition to his CIA impersonation, Baker has also tackled the infamous "extended warranty" spam calls with equal finesse. His knack for handling these notorious calls in such a humorous yet effective manner has struck a chord with viewers, many of whom expressed their desire to adopt his tactics. One fan said, "His voice is directly from heaven." Another wrote, "Legend! Not all heroes wear capes!" A third user added, "I need this as my voicemail! Them darn auto warranty ppl won't stop!"

With scam callers continuing to plague phone users worldwide, Baker’s comedic approach serves as a refreshing and entertaining way to battle the agitation. His viral videos not only provide lighthearted laughter but also guide others to take control of their interactions with scammers.

In one of his other videos related to warranty scams, he quipped, "Ah yes, the extended warranty. Mmhmm... Well, before you get started, grab a pen and paper. The other guys have had a difficult time pronouncing the name of my vehicle. I'd just like to spell it out for you. Are you ready? Great. S... T... O... P... Space... C... A... L... L... I... N... G... Space... M... E... Did you get it? Great! How do you pronounce it? Say it one more time. A little louder this time. Now stand up and say it where everybody in your office can hear you. Outstanding!"

As the battle against phone scams rages on, Baker Jr.'s clever trickery stands as a shining example of how humor and wit can triumph over nuisance callers. With his deep voice and quick wit, Baker has become a beacon of light in the fight against phone fraud, leaving netizens in awe of his ingenuity.