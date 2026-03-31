Sports

Tiger Woods Crash Report Reveals Impairment Signs, Hydrocodone Pills Found — Report

Published on: March 31, 2026 at 1:59 PM ET

Court records outline the golfer’s condition, statements to deputies, and key moments leading up to the crash.  

Tara Dodrill
Written By Tara Dodrill
News Writer
Tiger Woods has two pills in his pocket after Florida crash.
Tiger Woods had two pills in his pocket when arrested on DUI charges in Florida. (Image Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Tiger Woods was reportedly found with “bloodshot and glassy” eyes and “extremely dilated” pupils after his car crash, with court documents also noting that two hydrocodone pills were found in his pocket, according to an ABC News report.

After the DUI arrest Tiger Woods told investigators he had been glancing at his phone and adjusting the radio moments before his rollover crash in Jupiter Island, Florida, and didn’t realize the vehicle ahead had slowed, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Officials said no injuries were reported in the Friday afternoon incident involving Tiger Woods.

The report also noted that Tiger Woods appeared “extremely alert and talkative,” and experienced persistent hiccups throughout the investigation. When a deputy asked him to take off his sunglasses, authorities observed “bloodshot and glassy” eyes along with “extremely dilated” pupils, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Tiger Woods told officers he had not consumed any alcohol that day, according to the report. When asked about prescription medications, he responded, “I take a few,” adding that he had taken them earlier that morning.

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