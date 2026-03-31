Tiger Woods was reportedly found with “bloodshot and glassy” eyes and “extremely dilated” pupils after his car crash, with court documents also noting that two hydrocodone pills were found in his pocket, according to an ABC News report.

After the DUI arrest Tiger Woods told investigators he had been glancing at his phone and adjusting the radio moments before his rollover crash in Jupiter Island, Florida, and didn’t realize the vehicle ahead had slowed, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Officials said no injuries were reported in the Friday afternoon incident involving Tiger Woods. The golf legend has since been arrested and is charged with driving while intoxicated, with property damage, and refusal to comply with a lawful test, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Amy Watt of the Martin County Sheriff’s Office said.

Stephen A. Smith says the quiet part out loud about the Tiger Woods DUI saga: “MOST of US would be in jail — He’s gotten away with a lot, and they’re sick and tired of it.” SMITH: “But all I know is this.” “You had this problem in 2017 when they found you sleeping in your car… pic.twitter.com/XrryY66bID — Overton (@overton_news) March 31, 2026

Hydrocodone is a narcotic prescription medication that doctors prescribe to help treat severe and chronic pain. Some common side effects include dizziness and sleepiness. “The deputy reported Tiger Woods was sweating profusely and all of his movements were lethargic and slow,” the report said.

The report also noted that Tiger Woods appeared “extremely alert and talkative,” and experienced persistent hiccups throughout the investigation. When a deputy asked him to take off his sunglasses, authorities observed “bloodshot and glassy” eyes along with “extremely dilated” pupils, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Tiger Woods told officers he had not consumed any alcohol that day, according to the report. When asked about prescription medications, he responded, “I take a few,” adding that he had taken them earlier that morning.

🚨 TIGER WOODS DAZED AND CONFUSED — SLUMPS IN POLICE STATION — CAN’T SIT UP, CAN’T BLOW INTO BREATHALYZER Tiger Woods… barefoot, dazed, confused, barely able to function. This is resurfaced police station footage from Tiger Woods’ 2017 DUI arrest… and people can’t stop… pic.twitter.com/xEXnPXqYOb — HustleBitch (@HustleBitch_) March 30, 2026

The golfer has since been arrested and is charged with driving while intoxicated with property damage and refusal to comply with a lawful test, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Amy Watt of the Martin County Sheriff’s Office added.

After performing several field sobriety tests, the deputy determined Woods “normal faculties were impaired” and that he was unable to safely drive a vehicle, the report said. Woods informed the deputy that he limps when he walks and his ankle locks up when moving. Woods also told the deputy he’s had seven back surgeries and “numerous procedures on his leg (over 20),” the report said.

Police said the crash happened after a truck towing a small pressure-cleaning trailer decreased speed to turn into a driveway. Woods was behind the truck traveling at a “high rate of speed.”

As Tiger Woods tried to pass the truck, he hit the back of the trailer, which sent his SUV onto its side driver’s side before it slid along the roadway and came to rest, officials said. Woods was able to free himself from the SUV through the passenger side window.

They said the crash happened on a narrow two-lane road with a 30 mph speed limit, where there was little room to pass other cars. “Had there been oncoming traffic at the time, the severity of the collision could have been much greater,” officials said.

Authorities said he blew a 0.00 on a breathalyzer test, but refused to provide a urine sample to determine if drugs or prescription medications were a factor.

Tiger Woods had a serious rollover crash in California’s Los Angeles County in February 2021. Authorities said his vehicle was traveling at high speeds when it hit a center median, jumped lanes and hit a curb and tree before flipping. There were no indications Woods was impaired at the time.