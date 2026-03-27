The Trump White House responded swiftly after news broke on Wednesday that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) had approved a policy that would prohibit transgender athletes from competing in women’s divisions at the 2028 Olympic Games.

The IOC officially announced on Thursday, March 26, that female classifications at the 2028 Summer Olympics will be reserved for those assigned female at birth. Rules will now stipulate that eligibility is decided by taking a “one-time, once-in-a-lifetime” s-x verification process in order to bar transgender women from entering women’s categories. President Trump heralded this move by the IOC to keep men out of women’s sports, the Sports Bible reports.

🚨 IT’S OFFICIAL: The International Olympic Committee has BANNED men in all female sports ahead of America hosting the 2028 Olympics just a couple weeks after President Trump made it CLEAR “We have put the world on notice that America will not allow men to compete against women… pic.twitter.com/3RVQeca01a — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 26, 2026

In its official statement, the IOC explained: “Based on scientific evidence, the IOC considers that the presence of the SRY gene is fixed throughout life and represents highly accurate evidence that an athlete has experienced male sex development. Furthermore, the IOC considers that SRY gene screening via saliva, cheek swab or blood sample is unintrusive compared to other possible methods.

“Athletes who test negative for the SRY gene permanently satisfy this policy’s eligibility criteria for competition in the female category. Unless there is reason to believe that a negative reading is in error, this will be a once-in-a-lifetime test.”

The White House responded swiftly, voicing support for the decision and noting that it aligns with the stance of Donald Trump on transgender participation in sports based on biological s-x. Trump signed an executive order in February 2025 aiming to ban transgender athletes from participating in women’s and girl’s sports by denying federal funds for schools and colleges that permit it.

“The IOC aligning their policy with President Trump’s Executive Order ahead of the 2028 LA Games is common sense and long-overdue,” White House spokesman Davis Ingle said in a statement Thursday.

White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, credited Trump’s executive order for the IOC’s decision. She wrote on X: “You cannot change your s-x. President Trump’s Executive Order protecting women’s sports made this happen!”

IOC added that exemption may be applicable to female athletes “with a diagnosis of Complete Androgen Insensitivity Syndrome (CAIS) or other rare differences/disorders in sex development (DSDs) who do not benefit from the anabolic and/or performance-enhancing effects of testosterone.”

BREAKING 🚨 President Trump stuns the World by BANNING Men from Competing against Women in the 2028 Olympics “We have put the world on notice that America will NOT allow men to compete against women in the 2028 Olympics. WE have the Olympics” I VOTED FOR THIS ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fA999e7XtJ — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) March 12, 2026

Last year, President Donald Trump signed an executive order banning males from participating in women’s sports. At the time Trump said it was “important to preserve female sports,” as the White House website details.

The order claimed that the policy was created to “protect opportunities for women and girls to compete in safe and fair sports.” Trump’s order suggested that it was no longer safe for females to compete because males were allowed to compete against them. It singled out schools and athletic organizations who allow males to play on female teams as “demeaning, unfair, and dangerous to women and girls.” It continued on saying that it prevents “women and girls the equal opportunity to participate and excel in competitive sports.”

It used federal law to back up its decision and strengthen its argument. Title IX states that no person may be excluded from participation or denied the benefits of educational programs based on gender. The order went on to say that recently federal judges have agreed with this and the order by saying “that ignoring obvious biological differences between the two sexes deprives women and girls of meaningful access to educational opportunities.”

The order would withhold funds from schools that continue to let students play under their chosen gender identity if they’re found in violation of the order. The order says this policy prevents “women and girls from being endangered, humiliated, and silenced” and protects “privacy and safety” as well as “fairness and hard-earned victories.”

Donald Trump vowed to “strongly oppose” men playing on women’s teams nationwide.” He finished by saying it was a matter of “safety, fairness, dignity, and truth.”