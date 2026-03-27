Sports

Donald Trump Reacts to Olympic Committee’s Decision on Transgender Athletes in Women’s Sports

Published on: March 27, 2026 at 2:16 PM ET

Trump backs IOC decision, calling it a win for fairness and protection of female athletes.

Tara Dodrill
Written By Tara Dodrill
News Writer
Donald Trump praises Olympic ban on transgender athletes.
Donald Trump, who vowed to keep men out of women's sports, hails IOC ban on transgender athletes in female sports. (Image Source: Wikimedia Commons)

In its official statement, the IOC explained: “Based on scientific evidence, the IOC considers that the presence of the SRY gene is fixed throughout life and represents highly accurate evidence that an athlete has experienced male sex development. Furthermore, the IOC considers that SRY gene screening via saliva, cheek swab or blood sample is unintrusive compared to other possible methods.

“Athletes who test negative for the SRY gene permanently satisfy this policy’s eligibility criteria for competition in the female category. Unless there is reason to believe that a negative reading is in error, this will be a once-in-a-lifetime test.”

The White House responded swiftly, voicing support for the decision and noting that it aligns with the stance of Donald Trump on transgender participation in sports based on biological s-x. Trump signed an executive order in February 2025 aiming to ban transgender athletes from participating in women’s and girl’s sports by denying federal funds for schools and colleges that permit it.

“The IOC aligning their policy with President Trump’s Executive Order ahead of the 2028 LA Games is common sense and long-overdue,” White House spokesman Davis Ingle said in a statement Thursday.

White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, credited Trump’s executive order for the IOC’s decision. She wrote on X: “You cannot change your s-x. President Trump’s Executive Order protecting women’s sports made this happen!”

TAGGED:
Share This Article

Want the latest updates on news, celeb gossip & political chaos?

From hard news and political drama to celeb stories and entertainment buzz, delivered straight to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *