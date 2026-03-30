Insider Reveals Vanessa Trump is ‘Very Supportive’ Amid Tiger Woods’ DUI Crash

Tiger Woods was charged with driving under the influence, property damage, and refusal to submit to a lawful test after a rollover crash over the weekend. While he faces possible legal action following the accident, sources indicate that he and Vanessa Trump may also be experiencing relationship strain. Trump is the ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr. and she is the mother of their five children.

While he faces the charges, his relationship with Trump has also come under scrutiny. According to People, “Vanessa and Tiger are in love.” Despite his age and injuries, “golf dominates Tiger’s love”, and she is “very supportive” of it.

“They are good together as they both have golf in their lives. That propels the romance in a certain sense,” the insider revealed. Both Woods’ son, Charlie Axel, and Trump’s daughter, Kai Trump, also play golf. and it seems as if golf ties them together.

⛳️ Trump Jr.’s Ex-Wife Vanessa Trump Breaks Silence 🚨 Posts for First Time After Tiger Woods Crash Drama in Florida 🚓 pic.twitter.com/pxe68wr8RH — MAGA SPIRITS 🦅 (@Meta_BTC_) March 29, 2026

But, this doesn’t mean that they don’t have their challenges. Woods’ has had several back surgeries and also ruptured his Achilles tendon, resulting in him being “difficult to be around” due to the pain sometimes. “She is happy with him and any issues they have are not about her. It’s dealing with his frustrations about playing great golf and his pain that at some times is really confining,” the source added.

Along with his health issues, “She has her hands full sometimes, but Vanessa also has a life of her own and children to care for so she isn’t around it all the time.” Another insider stated that Woods and Trump “are an intense couple.” They added, “It’s serious but Tiger has yet to look in the mirror and say, ‘You’re 50 years old and need to act like it.’ ” She is also said to have issued a stern warning after the DUI arrest.

The 15-time major champion was trying to overtake another vehicle “at a high rate of speed” when he lost control of his Land Rover near Jupiter Island. He hit a trailer that was being towed by a truck, before his vehicle flipped to the side. Woods was not injured in the crash, and managed to find his way out through the passenger door.

At the time of the accident, the responding officers said that Woods showed “signs of impairment.” Alcohol was ruled out because he scored “triple zeroes” on the breathalyzer test, but refused to provide a urine sample on the scene and at the jail.

SECRET SERVICE “BANS” TIGER WOODS FROM DRIVING TRUMP’S GRANDKIDS — AFTER SHOCK DUI CRASH After Tiger Woods flipped his SUV in Florida and was arrested for DUI again… a new detail is raising eyebrows. Vanessa Trump, the mother of President Trump’s grandchildren, is dating… pic.twitter.com/Gk0NkmEqpp — AfrikTimes International (@afriktimesint) March 29, 2026

However, he was cooperating with law enforcement throughout his arrest. They also said that Woods did not want to incriminate himself, “so he was careful in what he said and didn’t say.” They added, “He has a right to refuse that test” explaining that he would be charged for not allowing the test to be done. “But we will never get definitive results as to what he was impaired on at the time of the crash,’ they stated.

And even before the latest crash, Woods was reportedly not allowed to drive Vanessa Trump’s kids. As the president’s grandchildren they are protected by Secret Service. As such, the agents are “certainly not letting Tiger Woods – even without the DUI” drive Donald Trump’s grandkids.

Another factor that may be complicating the situation is that Woods is apparently refusing to hire a driver even though he has now had four crashes or incidents since 2009. Tiger believes that he is capable of driving himself and he “doesn’t want anyone to watch over him or know what he is doing.” For now, neither Woods’ nor Vanessa Trump have issued statements since the crash.