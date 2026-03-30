Vanessa Trump Issues Stern Warning to Tiger Woods After DUI Arrest

Following Tiger Woods’ latest DUI arrest, his partner Vanessa Trump has reportedly given the golf star an ultimatum. According to multiple reports, Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump’s relationship is under strain following his recent DUI arrest and car crash in Florida.

In addition to Woods making headlines once again for his recent arrest, the incident has also caused trouble in his personal life. According to a report, Vanessa Trump is quite upset after the arrest.

A source told Daily Mail, “She’s both disappointed and a little bit p–sed, if I’m being honest. It’s a definite red flag, and she told him that he’s going to get this sorted out and that she’s going to require that.”

The source shared that the couple has a close bond and a mutual liking for golf. However, certain challenges remain. “They are good together as they both have golf in their lives. That propels the romance in a certain sense. Still, it is not without its challenges. She does all she can but some of it is out of her hands.”

BREAKING: Tiger Woods arrested and charged with DUI, property damage, and refusing a urine test after rolling his Range Rover on Jupiter Island. He blew 0.00 on the breathalyzer — deputies believe it was medication. His second DUI arrest in Florida. pic.twitter.com/FVEcrntW33 — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) March 27, 2026

In addition to this, there’s another issue that stems from Woods’ recent arrest. Vanessa Trump has five children with her ex-husband, Donald Trump Jr. The children, aged from 11 to 18, are also part of the president’s family and are receiving protection. This protection will continue as the president’s family receives federal protection around-the-clock until six months after he leaves the office.

The Secret Service has reportedly prohibited Woods from driving President Donald Trump’s grandchildren. A source said, “There would be concern if their kids weren’t being protected by Secret Service.”

President Donald Trump has also spoken about the crash. Speaking about his friend Woods, he said, “I feel so badly. He’s got some difficulties.”

The 50-year-old was arrested on Friday after a rollover crash near his home on Jupiter Island was reported. He was held for almost eight hours at the Martin County Jail before being released on bail. Fortunately, the crash did not cause any serious injuries. Additionally, it was reported by the authorities that the incident happened around 2 p.m.

Secret Service ‘BANNED Tiger Woods from driving Trump’s grandkids,’ it emerges after golf legend’s DUI arrest https://t.co/XQ20WLVdB2 — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) March 29, 2026

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office later confirmed that Woods showed signs of impairment at the scene. Although he tested negative for alcohol, he refused to take a urinalysis test. He now faces charges of DUI with property damage and refusal to comply with a lawful test

In previous years, Woods has faced setbacks, including a 2021 crash that caused serious leg injuries. And a 2017 DUI-related arrest.