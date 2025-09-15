Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump’s Romance Has His Ex Elin Nordegren Seeing Red Flags

Tiger Woods is making news again, though not for his golf swing. The 49-year-old sports icon has sparked chatter online with his relationship with Vanessa Trump, 47. But not everyone’s celebrating. Sources told RadarOnline that Woods’ ex-wife, Elin Nordegren, finds the pairing “weird” and quietly suggests he take things slower. Nordegren, who divorced Woods in 2010 after his infidelity scandal, reportedly isn’t sending congratulations. The internet’s buzzing, but her reaction seems more eye-roll than applause.

If this seems familiar, it’s no surprise. Tiger Woods’ private life has rarely stayed private.

Back in 2010, news broke that he’d been unfaithful to his wife, Elin Nordegren, with multiple women. The scandal ended their marriage and made Woods a punchline for comedians night after night. These days, the ex-couple manages to co-parent their teenagers, Sam (18) and Charlie (16), without much public drama. But when it comes to romance? Everyone’s STILL watching.

And what an unexpected match: golf legend Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump, the former wife of Donald Trump Jr. If the family connections seem complicated, that’s because they are!

They have seven kids from past relationships combined. There’s even talk of a high-profile White House wedding, reportedly with her ex father-in-law’s blessing. Online reactions have been a mix of jokes and skepticism. One commented, “Moving onto his next victim,” while a Donald Trump supporter brushed off Woods’ ex-wife: “Nobody cares what she thinks. She’s irrelevant, and he definitely upgraded.”

But Nordegren’s feelings aren’t just about anger, according to people close to her.

She’s apparently told friends that while she won’t tell Tiger Woods what to do, she worries he’s moving too quickly. The relationship only went public late last year, and by March, Woods was already sharing cozy Instagram shots of them snuggled up in a hammock, gushing about “love in the air.” That pace makes Nordegren uneasy, not just for Woods himself but also for how it might affect their kids.

🚨🚶🏻⛳️ #NEW — Tiger Woods was spotted walking Tequesta Country Club yesterday while watching son Charlie compete in the final round of the Nicklaus Junior Championship. Charlie finished 6th in the 122 man field. @NUCLRGOLF Is a comeback brewing? 👀 (📸: @pbpost) pic.twitter.com/7buZvj0plZ — TWLEGION (@TWlegion) June 26, 2025

Social media lit up with opinions, as you’d expect. Plenty of people backed Elin, saying blending Woods’ kids with the Trump family could turn into a real mess. Others called her comments bitter, especially since she got a massive $100 million payout in the divorce. But Nordegren’s concerns hit on something bigger: people wonder if Woods is rushing into another decision he might regret.

Despite everything, it’s clear she still worries about him. The two were even seen together last year in Orlando, watching their son play golf at a PNC event. It proved they’ve moved past the worst and can co-parent peacefully now.

Meanwhile, Vanessa Trump carries her own public history.

Her 13-year marriage to Donald Trump Jr. ended in 2018, and she’s raising their five children.

Smart move by Vanessa Trump to divorce Don Jr. now and avoid having to play the good wife and visit him in jail. pic.twitter.com/JjfbxfgiHF — Mike 🌊 Vote Dem 🌊 (@thedecider99) March 14, 2018

With Trump Jr. now linked to socialite Bettina Anderson, Vanessa and Tiger Woods are still figuring out their new relationship. Whether this becomes a lasting romance or another tabloid spectacle isn’t clear. Tiger Woods is drawing intense public attention.

And if his ex Elin Nordegren’s recent reactions mean anything, many people are watching closely!