Tiffany Trump’s Alleged $100,000 Transformation Has Everyone Zooming In on Her ‘Fuller’ Lips

Tiffany Trump, the only child of Donald Trump and his second wife, Marla Maples, is probably not a fan of the spotlight like her siblings and father. However, while she does not actively make a spectacle of her private life, that does not mean that Tiffany is not subjected to public scrutiny for different aspects of her life.

Interestingly, the evolution of Tiffany’s looks has been an often-discussed topic among netizens and the media. She looks quite different from what she looked as a child, and while it is only natural that a person’s looks change as they grow up, certain features of Tiffany now suggest that she may be leaning toward getting a Mar-A-Lago face.

Mar-A-Lago face is a term that is used to describe the generic tendency of the MAGA women to adorn their faces with heavy makeup. It also refers to the fact that these women also tend to love getting plastic surgeries, which can radically change the way they look. Prominent MAGA women, like Melania Trump, Kimberly Guilfoyle, Laura Loomer, among others, share similar facial features that are the result of heavy fillers, Botox, and other kinds of surgeries.

Now, Tiffany’s before-and-after pictures show that her lips appear fuller than before, which gave rise to plastic surgery speculations. Her older pictures show that she had thinner lips, but in 2025, her pout appears to be more defined, with lips that are thicker and adorned with bolder lip colors.

One of Tiffany’s selfies in March 2025 went viral, and it is the picture that gave rise to the whole conversation around her changed looks. She clicked herself in a more heavily styled way than she generally does, and it naturally drew attention. Given the common people’s love for comparing celebrities’ before and after pictures, Tiffany’s looks were put under the microscope.

In response to the kind of reaction Tiffany received for her picture, Daily Mail reached out to Mark Solomos, a UK-based plastic surgeon, who opined that Trump’s fourth child had certainly undergone several beauty treatments. He said, “Tiffany has always had quite full cheeks, so it’s tricky to say if she’s used any form of filler, but I do suspect she’s had some Botox around the forehead, eyes, and around the nose area.”

He also added that Tiffany could have opted for the lip flip as well, which was another way of getting the perfect pout. Celebrity plastic surgeon Dr. Gary Motykie spoke to Radaronline about the same and said, “Tiffany may have undergone a nose job, lip and cheek fillers, and veneers – potentially totaling up to $100,000.” He also mentioned that “her facial changes could have been due to subtle enhancements for shaping and balance.”

While the surgery rumors keep growing and netizens keep commenting about how different she looks, Tiffany has not publicly acknowledged getting anything done. Starting with her lips, it now remains to be seen if she works on other parts of her face as well, and how long does it take for her to get the full Mar-A-Lago face, if she chooses to do that.