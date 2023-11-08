On Sunday, polling data for the upcoming 2024 presidential election showed that Vice President Kamala Harris performed better than President Joe Biden in three critical swing states. A recent survey done by the New York Times and Siena College between October 22 and November 3 found that in Michigan, 47% of respondents chose Donald Trump and 45% chose Harris if they had to pick between the two candidates for president. In contrast, in Michigan, if voters had to choose between Biden and Trump, 48% would choose the former president and 43% would pick Biden.

President Trump is the ONLY Republican that can defeat Joe Biden and save America! pic.twitter.com/5XfjSXot0T — MAGA War Room (@MAGAIncWarRoom) November 7, 2023

As reported by Newsweek, when pitted against Trump, Harris also received more votes in Nevada than Biden did. Nearly half (48%) of Nevada voters chose Trump over Harris, while 42% favored Harris. On the ballot alongside Trump in Wisconsin and Arizona, Biden fares better than Harris. The former president and Harris earned almost 47% of the vote in Wisconsin. In Wisconsin, Biden held a 47-45 percent advantage against Trump. The state of Arizona voted for Trump over Harris by a margin of 48 to 43 percent. The former president did better than Biden in Arizona, 49 to 44 percent, and also Biden easily defeated Harris there.

REPORT: President Biden’s approval rating is the lowest out of every president one year out from the election since Jimmy Carter.



The news comes as a new swing state poll from The New York Times shows Donald Trump defeating Biden in a 2024 matchup.



According to the poll, if the… pic.twitter.com/sG42OkVYAL — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 5, 2023

Even though he faces many criminal accusations, Republican frontrunner Trump nevertheless managed to beat out incumbent Democrat Biden in polls in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, and Pennsylvania. Political analyst David Axelrod, who helped Barack Obama in both of his election campaigns and served as a top adviser in his administration, replied to the polls by saying it would cause "legitimate concern." He tweeted recently, "It's very late to change horses; a lot will happen in the next year that no one can predict & Biden's team says his resolve to run is firm. He's defied CW before but this will send tremors of doubt thru the party--not "bed-wetting," but legitimate concern."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Win McNamee

When it comes to Harris, she has been the subject of a media blitz and has assumed a leading role in a number of policy initiatives all while attempting to reverse the downward trend in her poll ratings, bad press coverage, and high turnover rate among her staff. As reported by Fox News, Harris has lately given interviews to CBS's "60 Minutes" and "Face the Nation," as well as to The New York Times and The Atlantic. She has become the go-to person in the White House on a wide range of policy topics, from gun control and abortion rights to artificial intelligence. Even President Joe Biden's staff has been tweeting about her achievements. The White House chief of staff Jeff Zients recently tweeted, "President Biden on @VP's invaluable advice and counsel: "Kamala is my partner in all of it." However, the Republican presidential hopefuls have taken advantage of Harris's poor ranking to criticize her, while simultaneously appealing to voters' worries about Biden's age. They've expressed concern that Harris might become president if anything were to happen to 80-year-old Joe Biden and that she might not fit the role.

