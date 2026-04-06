Thomas Massie Accused of ‘Fake Interest’ in Epstein Files During Fox News Segment

A Fox News host has recently accused Kentucky Representative Thomas Massie of faking interest in the Epstein files. Brian Kilmeade and his co-host, Trey Gowdy, discussed what they described as his sudden interest in the files.

During a recent Fox News segment, Kilmeade claimed Massie had “no interest” in the Epstein files. He said, “He had no interest for 10 years, but if it hurts Trump, it’s okay with him.” Massie has often been at odds with President Donald Trump, even though they both belong to the Republican Party.

It is unclear whether Massie’s interest in the Epstein files is recent or has existed for the last 10 years. However, he did help co-author the Epstein Transparency Act with Rep. Ro Khanna in late 2025.

The Epstein files cover up took down Bondi. @RepThomasMassie & I have been calling for accountability since she violated our Epstein Transparency Act. Congress does not need to be a doormat. The Senate must fight to make sure Bondi is not replaced with another lawless sycophant. — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) April 2, 2026

Questions remain about whether Massie’s support is longstanding. Social media users have continued to debate about it on social media platforms like X and Instagram. Many have debated Kilmeade’s allegation about Massie’s interest in the files.

Since Kilmeade mentioned Massie’s lack of interest in the files until recently, a curious netizen decided to dive deeper into the matter. The user on X asked Grok when Massie had first tweeted about the Epstein files.

Posts circulating online suggest that in 2024, Massie asked, “I demand the release of Epstein’s Client list!” Massie has not publicly made similar statements before, apart from this instance. Another netizen claimed, “Odd though that even when he did (call for the files’ release), everyone said in the new admin that it was a hoax and tried to stop him.”

A third one noted, “As a failed politician, he jumped on the issue…” Many on the internet pondered over Kilmead’s remark about Massie. A fourth one said, “He let the system work and fail before he took action.” While there was criticism, supporters of Massie also shared their thoughts.

A not so friendly reminder, Trump campaigned to release all files. Thank goodness we have Thomas Massie out there. — Josh Hein (@joshuahein) April 1, 2026

A first netizen noted, “No, he supported Trump, who promised to release the Epstein files and bring people to justice.” Another individual asked, “Okay, then, how about some other Republican does it for him? We’ll wait.” A third one asked, “What exactly do you think he could have done while it was an open investigation?”

A fourth one mentioned, “At least he did what no other politician has done.” Similarly, many netizens shared their thoughts as a result of Kilmeade’s allegations against Massie.

Massie has not yet responded to the remarks made by the Fox News host.

The conversation between Kilmeade and Gowdy about Massie stemmed from their discussion about Pam Bondi’s dismissal as Attorney General. Gowdy claimed that Bondi over what he described as her “failure to manage the after-effects” of the files’ release.

I support Trump firing Pam Bondi.

Do you? I hope the next AG will release all the Epstein files according to the law and follow up with investigations, prosecutions, and arrests. — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) April 2, 2026

Gowdy further suggested that the Republicans could be held accountable instead of Bondi. Shortly after she was fired, Massie shared a poll on his X account. He claimed that he supported Trump with his decision to fire Bondi and then asked if his followers agreed or disagreed.

About 97.3% appeared to agree with Trump firing her, while 2.7% of his followers think Bondi should have remained the Attorney General in the Trump administration.

Shortly after, Bondi was fired. Todd Blanche was appointed acting Attorney General. While Massie reportedly supports Trump’s decision to fire Bondi, his stance on Blanche’s appointment remains unclear.