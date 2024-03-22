Thomas Markle Recalls Prince Harry Having Once Defended Donald Trump: "Give Him a Chance"

Thomas Markle, Meghan Markle's father, has been a controversial figure in the Duchess and the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry's life. His sensational allegations continue to capture media attention. In a Good Morning Britain interview, the 79-year-old recounted his first-ever phone conversation with Harry, focusing on politics and Donald Trump.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Neil Mockford

Thomas, who has never met his son-in-law in person, recalled their initial phone conversation, noting, "It's been over the phone, always over the phone. We have yet to see each other face-to-face. We've had interesting conversations on the phone." He praised Harry, saying, "He's a smart guy. We talked a few times about Donald Trump, Brexit, things like that. He's an interesting guy." According to PEOPLE, Thomas recalled, "He said, 'Hello Thomas,' and I said, 'Hello Harry.' It became a conversation back and forth, mostly about politics. He was asking me how I was feeling that day, and I was telling him how unhappy I was with the president, or with the idea of Trump, and that's how it began."

Thomas elaborated, "Then we talked a little bit about how they met and how happy they were with each other, and that was pretty much it for the first conversation." Additionally, the Duchess' father also revealed that he and Harry had contradicting viewpoints on the then-president Trump. "I've always have a bad attitude about Donald Trump, and that's never going to change," admitted Thomas. He confessed having said to Harry, "My God, I've got to apologize to the rest of the world for my president" to which the Duke differed and defended the ex-commander-in-chief, 'Trump [is] new, he said: 'Give him a chance.'

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Win McNamee

The former director revealed that their conversation revolved around his dislike for Trump, noting that he disagreed with the then President's stance, "That was his politics; I have my politics." Thomas promptly also speculated that his son-in-law might have reconsidered his views by now, as he hadn't given a specific hard reason for backing Trump then. "I think Harry has probably changed his mind by now– I certainly hope he has," said Thomas. "I would hope not now, but at the time he might have been," pointing out the Duke's support for the Republican back then. "

Michelle and I are delighted to congratulate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their engagement. We wish you a lifetime of joy and happiness together. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 27, 2017

This is just [a] conversation between two guys about politics nothing cast in stone, just the way you talk," Thomas continued. "It was just a loose conversation about something we have to try. There was no real commitment to it … I think he was open to the experiment." Interestingly, Harry is also known to be good friends with Barack Obama, and his wife Michelle. They first met in 2015, and following the Duke's engagement with Meghan, the Democrat, who served America from 2009 to 2017, also sent his warm wishes to the couple on X, formerly Twitter.

Meanwhile, according to The New York Times, Trump is also quite fond of the royals, particularly Queen Elizabeth, whom he calls an 'incredible lady.' He once added, "I feel I know her so well right now, and she certainly knows me well." The GOP candidate, however, doesn't share the same feelings for Harry and Meghan. In an interview with Piers Morgan, the twice-impeached president took a jibe at the couple, "Harry is whipped...like no person I've ever seen", adding that he was 'not a fan of Meghan' and continued to accuse the former Suits star of 'leading Harry by his nose'.