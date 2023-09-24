Rihanna, the globally acclaimed pop star and business mogul, has bewitched the world with her fearless attitude and unyielding confidence. However, beneath her cool exterior lies a petrifying childhood filled with spine-tingling encounters with the supernatural. A long time ago, before she graced the singing and glamor world, Riri experienced encounters with the paranormal that would leave anyone trembling. These eerie childhood memories may have contributed to her resilience in the face of global fame and fortune.

In a memorable interview with Los Angeles radio DJ JoJo Wright in 2010, Rihanna revealed a side of her life that few had ever heard before. Raised in a devoted Christian household on the island of Barbados, Rihanna has always been open about her faith. Her deep-rooted beliefs in Christianity have often found expression on social media and in her interviews as well, where she shares highlights from Christian author and speaker Joyce Meyer and personal reflections on spirituality. She also tweeted, "The Power of God can bring you joy unspeakable!!"

The Power of God can bring you joy unspeakable!! — Rihanna (@rihanna) July 7, 2013

According to Page Six, Rihanna's faith embraces the Christian concept of the eternal struggle between God and the Devil, a theme that frequently surfaces in her social media posts and interviews. During her 2010 radio interview, Rihanna revealed a disturbing aspect of her childhood: witnessing multiple exorcisms. These disturbing events unraveled both within the confines of her church and, most notably, within the confines of her own home.

As per The List, one horrifying memory involved a bunch of women, including her own aunt, gathering around a table for a prayer session. "One of the girls got up, and she just started screaming. I remember they locked us in the bedroom because they didn't want kids to see that. But she was screaming, throwing herself around, and every time they prayed, she'd start screaming, 'No, no, no,' but in the weirdest voice," Riri said. She recalled that this scary exorcism took place during a violent rainstorm, plunging the house into darkness and amplifying the group’s fear.

As Rihanna tweeted in 2012, "The devil wants to steal your joy because he knows that joy is your strength...that is why sometimes we need each other." Watching her family indulge in fervent prayers to combat spiritual 'problems' may not have been easy. But Rihanna’s journey from a child who witnessed these eerie exorcisms to a global icon who stands unwavering in the spotlight is a testament to her extraordinary strength.

In 2019, the Umbrella singer spoke in an unfiltered tone about a challenging period in her life. She told Interview Magazine, "I felt like maybe I had disappointed god so much that we weren't as close. That was a really hard time, but, thank god, I got through it. The devil just has a way of making you feel like you're not good enough, and that you're not worthy of god being close to you," Given her unnerving experiences, this profound pure connection to the spiritual realm comes as no surprise.

