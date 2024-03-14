This is When 'Vanderpump Rules' Exes Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval Last Spoke to Each Other

Ariana Madix, a star of Vanderpump Rules, made an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, surprising host Andy Cohen with her revelation about her last interaction with her ex-boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, as per Bravo. Living in New York City while starring in Broadway’s Chicago, Madix has become more accessible to the WWHL clubhouse with this interview. During her appearance, she didn't shy away from discussing her relationships with Sandoval and Scheana Shay.

Cohen asked Madix, “When was the last time that you and Sandoval had a face-to-face conversation?” The answer was shocking to many. Madix revealed that she and Sandoval had last spoken at 'the [Vanderpump Rules season 10] reunion,' to a slack-jawed Andy. Madix explained it further: “I mean, as opposed to like, maybe during filming there was maybe like, one or two sentences in each other’s directions, but yeah.”

When asked if she regretted placing Sandoval's former assistant, Ann, between herself and her ex-partner, Madix had previously responded, saying that she "want no contact with him for very good reasons. Definitely was not aware of a lot of the things that were being said behind my back during the time of filming."

Madix's friendship with her longtime best friend Shay has also been a central theme in several of the season 11 episodes of Vanderpump Rules. Shay was disturbed because she thought she couldn't talk to Sandoval or about him. She stated, "I love Scheana dearly, but a lot of the things I’ve heard her say were hurtful. Specifically, it’s hard to pinpoint something, it’s just kind of this general attitude towards me that I’ve been seeing that was very hurtful.”

Shay has been expressing strong feelings about not being able to let go of her friendship with Sandoval throughout Vanderpump Rules season 11. Shay has been friends with Sandoval for a long time, but she has said that it has been really difficult to ignore him even if she clearly supports Madix. Shay has stated that she doesn't want to separate from someone who has played such a significant role in her life, but Madix apparently feels betrayed that Shay has put her attempt to mediate a settlement ahead of one of her closest friendships.

Vanderpump Rules season 11 undoubtedly promises more drama for the former SURvers. We all have seen the surprising mid-season teaser trailer, and Madix and Shay's feud is way too far from over. Shay has been trying to keep it together ever since Sandoval and Madix's breakup. She was trying to be supportive but has been struggling to feel like she can grieve without upsetting away from Madix. Basically, many fans have said it has been difficult to witness the two friends' relationship fall apart, and it is seemingly making Madix feel uncomfortable despite knowing Shay for a long, long time, as per Screen Rant.