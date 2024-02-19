Trump's Lawyer Alina Habba Promises Revenge Against Letitia James Following the Recent Fraud Verdict

Alina Habba, representing former President Donald Trump, vehemently criticized the recent ruling in his New York civil fraud trial, expressing strong disapproval of the judge's decision. Habba also aimed at New York Attorney General Letitia James, promising retaliatory action following Trump's significant legal setback. The ruling, which found the Trump Organization guilty of widespread fraud, resulted in Trump being fined with a hefty $354 million damages bill. Furthermore, he was handed a two-year ban on conducting business in New York, as reported by Mediaite.

During a Friday night interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity, Habba made it clear that she was determined to take action against both James and Judge Arthur Engoron. Hannity asked, "The question is, how does the judge get away with being far more guilty of the very thing that they said Donald Trump was guilty of?" To this, Habba replied, "I think the biggest message I can give the American people tonight is that he’s not going to get away with it. Letitia James is not going to get away with it. The Biden administration is not going to get away with it. There is a point, and I want to say something that I different than I normally do. We have the order now. I’m free to speak. And let me just say, as somebody who sat there in the trial, Sean, and I’m so happy you invited me on to say this."

According to The Hill, Habba added, "They will not get away with it. We will come at them, we will come hard, and we will literally fight until the truth comes out. There was nothing wrong. President Trump has done nothing wrong.” She further continued, "All he has done is won a campaign. And that is scaring them because they know when he goes back in November 2024, he is going to clean house. And that is truly the problem. It’s not about Mar-a-Lago’s worth. It’s not worth 18 million. It’s worth probably 1.5 billion at the least. It is not about the worth of Trump Tower, 40 Wall Street. That’s not what this is about, Sean. You know it, and I know it."

She also called it “a new form of election interference.” Habba said, "This is a campaign that cannot succeed with Biden and Kamala. So what they have to do is weaponize." She further said, "That is the desperation of our country at this moment, which is about to go into world war. This is crazy. And it is. It’s Trump derangement syndrome." Contrastingly, James applauded the ruling in her statement, expressing approval of the court's decision. She called it a “tremendous victory for this state, this nation, and for everyone who believes that we must all play by the same rules — even former presidents.”

She added, “Now, Donald Trump is finally facing accountability for his lying, cheating, and staggering fraud. Because no matter how big, rich, or powerful you think you are, no one is above the law.” Meanwhile, in a separate legal matter, Trump has been ordered to pay E. Jean Carroll $83.3 million following a New York jury's determination last month that he defamed her. This verdict adds to a previous ruling from last year, where another jury awarded Carroll $5 million in damages for Trump's defamation regarding her allegations of assault in the 1990s.