'Sister Wives' Fans Concerned After Seeing Pictures of Christine Brown Without Her Engagement Ring

Fans of the reality show "Sister Wives" were alarmed after seeing Christine Brown in recent images without her engagement ring, given to her by David Woolley. They were quick to flood her Instagram post with comments inquiring about her engagement ring and partner Woolley.

Brown traveled to San Francisco, California, with her 12-year-old daughter Truely. She posted pictures from their trip to a museum on Instagram. Brown posed for her first snapshot as though she were getting a mugshot while holding up a sign that said: "The Accomplice: Prisoner No. 09031929." She was noticeably missing an engagement ring.

A fan noted that the ring was missing and inquired in the comments, "No engagement ring?" Others soon followed suit with "No ring, Christine?" and "Where's the engagement ring?" while another queried about Woolley, asking, "Where is your fiancé?"

Brown swiftly put an end to the rumors on her Instagram Story. Even though Woolley proposed back in April, she said she and Woolley were on their way to shoot their engagement photos after writing about her San Francisco escapades, as per The U.S. Sun.

In April, Woolley proposed to Brown which was also captured on camera by TLC. Since then, the reality star has plans for a summer wedding, as per The U.S. Sun. According to a family insider, "It's happening very soon. I've heard around July." They added, "It will be in the middle of summer and definitely before the kids go back to school."

According to the insider, the wedding will take place in Utah, where the freshly engaged couple just purchased a brand-new $770,000 house. "They're looking at multiple venues – one is a popular ski resort," the source said. "They'd love to have a nice outdoor wedding with stunning mountain views in the background."

After parting ways with her ex-husband Kody Brown more than a year ago, the mother of six began a new life. Given that she was the first to leave the family patriarch, the distance between her and her three sister wives has become wider than ever. The insider in the family now thinks that Janelle will be the only "Sister Wives" relative to receive an invitation. They also revealed that Janelle might even be a bridesmaid.

"Kody will definitely not be invited, and she's not good friends with the other wives, specifically Robyn and Meri. The only one she still really talks to is Janelle," the source had informed The Sun. "It's up in the air whether Robyn and Meri will get invites. Their family is broken at this point, that's very clear."

The source further added, "It's going to be, from what I hear, really intimate and mostly close family." They concluded, "She's super close to her mom and obviously her kids will be there, and his kids and their families."