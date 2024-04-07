This Is How Much Kim Kardashian Reportedly Made From Her Ray J Sex Tape

Kim Kardashian, a household name synonymous with reality television, beauty, and business ventures has often faced scrutiny and speculation regarding her infamous sex tape with ex-boyfriend Ray J. Kim’s journey from being Paris Hilton's assistant to a successful entrepreneur and aspiring lawyer has been well-documented. She has built an empire with ventures like Skims, KKW Fragrance, SKKN, and even launched a private equity firm called Skky Partners. However, critics often credit her fame and success to the sex tape that gained widespread attention.

While Kim has repeatedly stated that the release of the sex tape was without her consent, there have been rumors about the circumstances surrounding its distribution and her earnings from it. In an episode of The Kardashians, she said, "I think people would assume that I got everything handed to me, being on a TV show. But being on a reality show, let alone a reality show girl with a sex tape, does not open doors. And so, I always felt like I had to work extra hard and harder to be taken seriously and for people to forget about my past." as reported by Nicki Swift. Her former lover, Ray J suggested that the leak was planned and coordinated with Kim and her mother, Kris Jenner, leading to earnings of $400,000 each for Kim and Ray J.

Ray J said, 'I've sat in the shadows for over 14 years allowing the Kardashians to use my name, to abuse my name, make billions of dollars over a decade-and-a-half talking about a topic I've never really spoken about. I've never leaked anything. I have never leaked a sex tape in my life. It has never been a leak. It's always been a deal and a partnership between Kris Jenner and Kim and me and we've always been partners since the beginning of this thing.' as reported by Daily Mail.

The chief of Vivid Entertainment, the company behind the tape’s distribution, indicated that Kim initially did not want the tape to be released but eventually sold the footage, although the exact amount she received was not disclosed. Despite rumors of a second tape, no solid proof has surfaced, with Ray J’s former manager claiming to possess it but not providing proof. Ray J vehemently said, "She kept them all. I never had a tape in my possession in our whole relationship ... She's always had all the tapes in a Nike shoe box under her bed. I'm sure she has bigger beds now and better boxes."

Kim has consistently claimed that there are no remaining tapes and has expressed a desire to move on from the controversy. Her reps said in a statement, "Kim remains firm in her belief that there is no new second tape that exists. After 20 years, she truly wishes to move on from this chapter with focus instead on the positive things she continues to do as a mother, entrepreneur, and advocate for justice reform."

As per The Sun, Kim has often spoken about the sex tapes publicly. She asserted, “That is something that I have to live with for the rest of my life. That is something that’s, like, being held over my head. I try not to have any regrets, but it’s probably the one thing that I wish didn’t exist, and if I could erase any of the stupid things that I’ve done in life, that’s probably it. And it’s more so from being a mom than anything. Looking back, probably not. I think that everything happens for a reason and I really try to live like that. Every time there’s a crazy scandal that feels like you can’t breathe and how are you gonna get through this, it always is a lesson. Even if it’s a private lesson, or even if it’s just something that we didn’t know we had to go through.”