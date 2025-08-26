‘They Have to Be Brought Down’ – Donald Trump Targets Biden’s Circle, Fires Fed Governor, and Rambles About ‘Violent Chinese Carp’

President Donald Trump clearly cannot get former President Joe Biden out of his mind as the same was proved again on Monday. During a press conference on Monday, Trump described Biden and his team as dangerous and harmful to the United States and promised to go after them.

Speaking inside the Oval Office, Trump spoke about the members of Biden’s inner circle. His comments were a mixture of backhanded praise and condemnation. “There were some brilliant people,” he said, “but they’re evil people, and they’re going to be brought down. They have to be brought down ‘cause they really hurt our country.”

The comments represent the latest in a series of confrontational statements Trump has made since returning to the presidency on January 20, 2025. His approach, according to critics, is part of a larger strategy to weaponize the federal government against his political adversaries.

Opponents argue that these efforts mirror the very conduct Trump accused the Department of Justice of carrying out against him while he faced multiple investigations during Biden’s presidency. Democrats in particular have seized on the new offensive, accusing the president, who remains a 34-time convicted felon, of repurposing his grievances into a campaign of retribution against those who once challenged his political survival.

Current Attorney General Pam Bondi is overseeing a wide sweep of investigations into prominent Democrats and former officials who clashed with Trump during his first term in office. Among the most closely watched inquiries are probes into Senator Adam Schiff, who previously led the impeachment team against Trump, and New York Attorney General Letitia James, whose civil fraud trial extracted millions of dollars in penalties from Trump’s business organization.

Both Schiff and James are reported to be under investigation for alleged mortgage fraud, a charge Trump and his allies have touted repeatedly despite critics calling the investigations politically motivated.

In addition to launching probes into enemies, Trump has also turned to personnel changes as a method of exerting control. On the same day as his remarks, he announced that Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook had been fired. Trump justified the move by citing allegations of mortgage fraud against her, though Cook had already publicly rebuffed claims of impropriety and declared she would not be “bullied” into leaving her position. Her defiance, however, was not enough to prevent the president from removing her unilaterally.

Law enforcement agencies under Trump’s direction have also been used to pursue figures considered hostile to him. Just last week, the FBI carried out a search of former National Security Adviser John Bolton’s home, led by Trump loyalist Kash Patel.

Bolton, who once served closely alongside Trump but later became one of his fiercest Republican critics, has now found himself at the center of a heightened investigation. During his press event on Monday, Trump briefly returned to grievances about FBI conduct, taking the opportunity to revisit the 2022 Mar-a-Lago raid carried out before his return to power.

He alleged that federal agents at the time had overstepped their authority by searching the personal space of his son, Barron Trump, while looking for classified material.

The press conference itself was charged with disorder, as Trump erupted in anger when someone walked into the room in the middle of his remarks. He shouted at the interruption before continuing with his criticisms of former Biden officials and federal investigators.

His language remained direct and uncompromising, insisting once again that Biden’s circle had inflicted what he described as grave damage on the country and needed to be brought down.

In what quickly became the most unusual moment of the day, the president switched topics unexpectedly to discuss invasive fish in the Great Lakes. Trump claimed credit for taking on the problem of Asian carp, which he described with characteristic flourish. “Violent Chinese carp,” he said, “were leaping into U.S. boats.”

He then explained that Michigan’s Governor, Gretchen Whitmer, whom he accidentally referred to as “Kristi Whitmer”, had approached him for help. “She came and she wanted to know if it was possible to do something about it,” Trump recounted.

“And I said, ‘Well, I’ll do it,’ but I said I think it is appropriate that the person from Illinois — the Governor from Illinois asks also. It’s a tremendously expensive project, actually. It’s invasive.” While the sudden change of topic left some reporters puzzled, it was a signature Trump move, something he had done on numerous previous occasions.