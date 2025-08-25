When the USSR was in existence, it was one of the greatest nations on earth. However, when fascism started taking hold around the old country, it broke apart. One watches the USA walking a similar path, albeit taking inspiration from North Korea. The world is sitting around and watching, some with popcorn and some with dismay, as the nation walks the plank.

However, Gavin Newsom are still calling out Donald Trump’s attempt to become the ‘Supreme Leader.’

Two massive new banners were unfurled at the Department of Labor building in Washington, D.C. One of the banners features Trump, and another one has former President Theodore Roosevelt.

This gave California Gov. Gavin Newsom some more ammo to fire.

The display was revealed on Monday. It quickly ignited backlash from Democrats and labor advocates. This display was seen as both authoritarian in tone and hypocritical. Donald Trump has never been known to work for workers’ protections. He is famously anti-union.

Newsom’s press office mocked the unfurling of the banners with a biting post on X. They shared side-by-side images of North Korean leaders Kim Jong-Un and Kim Jong-il with the caption: “THANK YOU, GLORIOUS LEADER.”

Newsom’s office was not the only one to join in the criticism. The Ohio Communist Party has also accused Trump of betraying American workers despite his campaign promises. “

Trump has never been on the side of workers,” the group wrote. “He promised to protect steelworkers’ jobs, but he didn’t. Trump also violated the collective bargaining rights of millions of federal workers. Not to mention the upcoming cuts to Social Security. Don’t be fooled.”

Robert Reich is a former U.S. labor secretary under President Bill Clinton. He is also a long-time critic of Trump, and he has also blasted the Trump administration on the banners. He has argued that Trump’s Labor Department’s promise of labor protection does not amount to anything, as it has been systematically undermining worker protections.

AMERICAN WORKERS FIRST! pic.twitter.com/4XOjmi3EXv — U.S. Department of Labor (@USDOL) August 25, 2025

“Trump’s Labor Department is aiming to rewrite or repeal 60+ worker protections, including minimum wage rules for home health care workers, construction and mine safety improvements, and OSHA’s ability to punish unsafe workplaces,” Reich wrote. “The ‘pro-worker’ president.”

Another critic added bluntly: “Another authoritarian stunt- Trump hanging his own banners on government buildings. If Obama or Biden ever did this, Republicans would LOSE THEIR MINDS.”

Theodore Roosevelt had a reputation as a champion of labor. The current labor department has taken advantage of this reputation by putting Trump alongside Roosevelt and showcasing him on the same level of dedication towards working people.

Every dictator in history has claimed that they’ll only use their powers to go after the worst of the worst. Every dictator in history has lied. Donald Trump is no different. — Robert Reich (@RBReich) August 25, 2025

Roosevelt’s “Square Deal” policies promoted worker protections. These policies included industrial injury liability laws, an eight-hour workday for federal employees, and limits on the use of court injunctions against unions.

However, the Trump administration has nothing to show for itself, and therefore, this comparison falls flat. The current administration has advocated and succeeded in cutting Medicaid and Social Security while weakening worker safeguards.

Trump’s troops are making federal cases out of low-level arrests — such as possession of an open container — in DC. Meanwhile, his administration has rolled back enforcement actions against 165 lawbreaking corporations since January. “Tough on crime.” — Robert Reich (@RBReich) August 25, 2025

After Trump’s controversial decision to mobilize the National Guard in Washington, D.C., to cut down on crime, homelessness, and undocumented immigration, these banners are another reminder of the authoritarian grab of the government.