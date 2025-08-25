Donald Trump Called Out ABC and NBC for ‘Fake News’ and Demanded Their FCC Licenses Be Suspended

Donald Trump has threatened to suspend ABC and NBC’s FCC licenses. The President blasted channels in a recent post and accused them of spreading “FAKE NEWS.” He also claimed that these channels were an “actual threat” to democracy.

Trump took to Truth Social to pen several posts against the news channels. “Why is it that ABC and NBC FAKE NEWS, two of the absolute worst and most biased networks anywhere in the World, aren’t paying Millions of Dollars a year in LICENSE FEES,” he started in the post.

He went on to claim that the networks deserved to get their licenses suspended for alleged “unfair coverage” against the Republicans and conservatives. He added, “But at a minimum, they should pay up BIG for having the privilege of using the most valuable airwaves anywhere at anytime!!!”

The 79-year-old labelled the networks “‘journallism’” as “crooked” while noting that it should be terminated. The rant continued with him boasting about his popularity ratings. He also claimed that he has been told that his administration resulted in the “greatest 8 months in Presidential History.”

He then called out ABC and NBC for being the “worst and most biased” networks. He then claimed that the networks had written “97% BAD STORIES” about him despite his popularity ratings. Trump accused the networks of being an “ARM” of the Democrat party. He cited that as enough of a reason for the networks to get their license revoked by the FCC.

Trump wants the FCC to revoke the licenses of ABC and NBC because they don’t praise him enough MAGA calls that “free speech” pic.twitter.com/0yrITP42Fv — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) August 25, 2025

The President then noted how the alleged “biased and untruthful” nature of the networks was a “threat” to democracy. In one of the posts, he even boasted about his legal wins against ABC News.

ABC had to pay the President $16 million as a settlement after the host, George Stephanopoulos, falsely accused Trump of rape. Stephanopoulos has previously claimed that the President was “liable for rape.”

Trump took to Truth Social to criticize ABC News host Jonathan Karl. He claimed that the news anchor’s hair “looks absolutely terrible” as a result of the lawsuit. “It’s amazing what bad ratings, on a failed television show that was forced to pay me $16,000,000, can do to one’s appearance!” the post read.

Chris Christie spoke out on ABC this morning against Trump’s weaponizing of the DOJ and FBI. Now Trump’s threatening him—and this will keep happening to anyone he sees as a threat to his second term. pic.twitter.com/EGMno4TPoD — Mike Nellis (@MikeNellis) August 25, 2025

Trump’s rant about the network allegedly spreading fake news comes after New Jersey Governor Chris Christie appeared on ABC’s This Week. On the show, Christie discussed the raid the FBI did on John Bolton’s house. The New Jersey Governor spoke about how “funny” it is to hear Trump talk freely about Bolton and classified information.

“Yet, when he had classified information, the same rules didn’t apply,” Christie accused. The former Trump ally also spoke about how the President thinks of himself as the person who “gets to decide everything.”