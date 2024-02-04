These Are the Most Unusual Things You’ll Find in Bill Gates’ $63 Million Home, Xanadu 2.0

Bill Gates, Microsoft's co-founder's mansion, known as Xanadu 2.0, is located in the suburb of Medina, Washington. Here's a peek into this billionaire's home, where luxury meets cutting-edge technology, providing a view into the quirks of one of the world's wealthiest individuals.

Xanadu 2.0, built over seven years for $63 million, is more than just a home; it's a technical marvel. According to Nicki Swift, Gates incorporated futuristic technology into his home to anticipate a more convenient and efficient living. The mansion has a cutting-edge sensor system that customizes the room's climate and lighting based on guest preferences, ensuring a unique experience for each visitor.

Furthermore, the house is outfitted with $80,000 worth of computer screens strategically positioned throughout, allowing residents to change the exhibited artwork at the press of a button. In the 1990s, Gates made a pioneering move, envisioning a future in which such technology would be widespread in homes. In his 1995 book The Road Ahead, Gates anticipated that within ten years, most new homes would have similar systems. He wrote, "I believe that ten years from now, most new homes will have the system that I've put in my house. The systems will probably even be bigger and better than the ones I've put in today."

This dedication to creative appreciation extends to the outdoors as well. The mansion has an underwater music system in the 60-foot pool, which is located in a separate building. Swimming beneath a glass wall allows guests to reach an outside patio area, giving an immersive aquatic experience. It shows Gates' desire to elevate every part of his residence.

Amid the screens and sensors, one unexpected feature sticks out: a trampoline room. In a Reddit Q&A, Gates admitted that the trampoline room was one of his most costly investments, highlighting its importance in helping his children burn off excess energy. In a house dominated by technological marvels, this unexpected addition displays Gates' more down-to-earth side, showing his dedication to providing his children with a well-balanced lifestyle.

The home also has regular one-percenter amenities, such as a movie theater, a gaming arcade, and a large reception hall that can accommodate up to 100 guests. Despite his desire to devote a major percentage of his riches to philanthropy, Gates professes satisfaction with his lavish home, admitting that he is confused if he should feel guilty for living in such luxury. "I am not sure how guilty I should feel about being in a great house, he said in the Reddit Q&A.

Xanadu 2.0 was estimated at a whopping $$123.54 million in 2018. The mansion, which has seven bedrooms and 18.75 bathrooms, was built from 500-year-old Douglas fir trees and required 300 construction workers to bring the visionary concept to life, per Business Insider.