Khloé Kardashian Slammed for Letting Kids Play on Slippery Trampoline Amidst ‘Hurricane Hilary'

Khloé Kardashian was seen making the most of 'family time' and playing the 'cool mom' to her kids, five-year-old daughter True and one-year-old son Tatum amidst 'Hurricane Hilary'. The Hulu star shared a set of adorable snaps and videos on Instagram stories showcasing her fairytale garden and her young kids having fun on the large trampoline. In the first snap, Khloé displayed a timely click of the dark overcast rain clouds.

In the second video, her son Tatum can be seen crawling on the exotic green lawn while standing up to admire the artistically placed mushroom stones. He can then be seen playing on the large trampoline with his sister True. The next two videos are of the five-year-old enjoying the trampoline. True can be seen giggling and jumping, however, she was still wearing her pink arm cast. Fans counted this action as 'irresponsible parenting' on the reality star's part.

The KUWTK alum had shared earlier this month that her daughter and four-year-old nephew, Psalm had sustained arm injuries while playing on the trampoline. She had shared a picture of the cousins posing in the home gym wearing arm casts. Khloé had captioned the image, "Summer 2023. Cousin cast club. Trampoline and monkey bars." She had concluded: "They had a ball this summer."

However, fans did not see this as a fun activity amidst peak 'Hurrican Hilary', as per the US Sun, they shared their displeasure on Reddit. "Wtf is a baby doing on the trampoline?" one Reddit fan exclaimed in shock. "Wtf is True doing jumping on a trampoline with a broken arm in a cast?", a second fan echoed. "Real talk, why would you let your child who has a broken arm or wrist jump on a trampoline…..Like, what? How does Khloe not think?", a third fan questioned. While a fourth fan simply stated, "Disgusting, not gonna lie."

At one point in the short clip, one-year-old Tatum can be seen dangerously crawling toward the edge of the trampoline while his sister is merrily jumping on the other edge with her hands up in the air. Fans expressed that the TV personality was ignoring the risks of the 'wet weather' and the safety of her children by allowing them to play on the slippery trampoline. Khloé is known to be the 'adventurous mom' to her kids, whom she shares with her ex Tristan Thompson. However, as per the US Sun, she has also been criticized by fans for heavily photoshopping her daughter's pictures. In 2022, while celebrating Halloween, True appeared different in the snaps shared by the Good America founder on Instagram. Fans immediately posted the pictures on Reddit and expressed their disdain.

"Khloe needs to stop photoshopping True. She’s a beautiful child but she does not look like that with cat eyes and whatever else she felt the need to change," one Reddit fan had posted. A second fan followed up, "I think she photoshopped everyone, she always does that and it’s pretty sad." A third fan expressed, "It’s so obvious with True. Not only Photoshop but the filter, too," along with a sad emoji. "The pictures are so edited. This is so sad and embarrassing. Imagine editing pictures of your kids!" criticized a fourth fan. A fifth Reddit fan concluded, "Imagine all your childhood photos being edited to make you “prettier.” It’s kinda sad. All these kids are so gorgeous already but man that last pic is sooooo sus."

