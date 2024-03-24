These 11 Wholesome Yet Lesser-Known Celebrity Facts Will Definitely Melt Your Heart

Here Are a Few Heartwarming Moments of Popular Celebrities That Will Make You Go "Aww"

In our fascination with celebrities, it's easy to think we know all there is to know about them. These stars captivate us, filling our lives with entertainment and joy. Yet, hidden beneath the glamour, there are often lesser-known facts that can surprise us, offering new perspectives on familiar faces. Some of these stories do not come forward, and the reach of social media remains overlooked. Here, we've gathered a collection of remarkable and heartwarming behind-the-scenes celebrity moments that are sure to interest you.

1. Steve Buscemi Helped Rescue People After 9/11

On September 11, 2001, Steve Buscemi, the American actor famous for his portrayals of gangsters and quirky characters in series like The Sopranos and The Big Lebowski, resumed his former role as a New York City firefighter, according to The Independent. He dedicated long 12-hour shifts for multiple days, working alongside fellow firefighters to locate survivors in the debris of the World Trade Center. A Facebook page later said, “Very few photographs and no interviews exist because he declined them. He wasn’t there for the publicity.”

2. Robin Williams Was a Good Friend

Steven Spielberg shared that Robin Williams, before his passing, called him every week to lift his spirits during the filming of his 1993 Holocaust movie, Schindler's List, as per The New York Post. "Robin knew how hard it was for me on the movie, and once a week, every Friday, he’d call me on the phone and do comedy for me,” Spielberg said. Another remarkable story about Williams involves Christopher Reeve. The two became best friends during their time as roommates at Juilliard. After Reeve had a horse-riding accident that left him paralyzed, he faced a risky surgery to reattach his skull to his spine. Reeve later admitted he felt he had a slim chance of survival and wanted to give up. However, Williams visited him to lift his spirits.

3. William Shatner Fought For Interracial Kiss With Nichelle Nichols Back in the Day

In 1968, when Captain Kirk and Lieutenant Uhura shared a kiss on screen, it was a groundbreaking moment in TV history. The kiss between the characters from Star Trek, portrayed by William Shatner and Nichelle Nichols, is recognized as one of the first interracial kisses on American television, as per Business Insider. Star Trek is celebrated for its diverse cast, depicting a team of various races working together to explore the universe. Nichols revealed that NBC initially planned to film two versions of the scene—one with the kiss and one without. However, the kiss was eventually aired since Shatner 'failed' to nail the non-kiss scene.

4. Bob Ross Hosted His PBS Show Without Pay and Served in the Military for Several Years

Bob Ross, who has passed away, was a beloved figure known for his show The Joy of Painting on PBS, which introduced millions to art, according to Complex. In a 1990 interview, he mentioned that he never received payment for the show. Instead, he earned money through selling art supplies and workshops, which he seldom promoted on his show. Additionally, his calm, soothing voice was a result of his military background. He said, "The job requires you to be a mean, tough person. And I was fed up with it. I promised myself that if I ever got away from it, it wasn't going to be that way anymore."

5. Robert Downey Jr. Helped a Stranger's Grandmom After She Injured Herself

Dana Reinhardt wrote a story about Downey Jr. for Reader's Digest, but not many people are aware of it, as per BuzzFeed. When Reinhardt was 20, she met Downey Jr. in the early '90s while accompanying her grandmother to a garden party for the ACLU of Southern California. The day took a dramatic turn as they were leaving. Her grandmother tripped and fell, cutting her shin on a wheelchair ramp. Overwhelmed, Reinhardt found herself unable to help, but Downey Jr. sprang into action. He directed onlookers to call for an ambulance, fetch water, and bring a blanket. He then used his jacket to wrap her grandmother's wound. 15 years later, when she ran into the actor somewhere, she recounted the incident and thanked him. Then, "he stood up and he took both of my hands in his and he looked into my eyes and he said, 'You have absolutely no idea how much I needed to hear that today."

6. In Real Life, Alan Rickman Was Kinder Than His Character Snape in Harry Potter

Alan Rickman was a recognized talent in Hollywood long before his iconic portrayal of Severus Snape in the Harry Potter series, as noted by Game Rant. It's a well-known fact Rickman was exceptionally kinder in real life than his character Snape. However, there was one instance when he stayed in character. When he learned that a child with cancer, who was visiting the set, was denied the opportunity to be in the film, Rickman went into 'Snape mode' and demanded an explanation. He even brought the child into the shot, although the scene was eventually cut.

7. Daniel Radcliffe is Very Close to His Stunt Double David Holmes

Daniel Radcliffe and David Holmes struck up a friendship while filming Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone in 2001. When the shooting began, the latter was 17 years old, and Holmes developed a brotherly bond with the 11-year-old Radcliffe. Besides serving as Radcliffe's stunt double, Holmes also coached him in gymnastics. "I was like Dan's P.E. teacher when he was a kid," Holmes said, as reported by The List. He said, "He would come into the stunt stores, and we would play and jump off things ... all the stuff that would make all the insurance companies and the execs have a heart attack." Furthermore, after a stunt mishap during the filming of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 left Holmes paralyzed, Radcliffe organized a celebrity charity auction to help cover his medical expenses and also took care of him. They are still friends to date.

8. Danny Devito and Rhea Perlman Looked After Mara Wilson During Matilda's Shooting

Rhea Perlman and DeVito have been together for over 50 years, as reported by PEOPLE. They started dating in 1971 and tied the knot on Jan. 28, 1982. The couple has three children. However, during the filming of Matilda, Mara Wilson's mother had breast cancer, so DeVito and Perlman also looked after her on set whenever her parents had to go to the hospital. Wilson said, “While my mom was sick and in the hospital, they would invite me over and take care of me and get my mind off things. I felt very familial.”

9. Ludacris Lent His Private Airplane After Haiti's Devastating Earthquake

Following the Haiti earthquake, Ludacris, John Travolta, and Harrison Ford demonstrated exceptional generosity by deploying their private jets to deliver vital supplies and aid workers to the affected areas. This act of kindness showcased their commitment to humanitarian causes in times of crisis. In a separate show of celebration, Ludacris acquired a new private jet to mark his recent honorary degree in Music Management from Georgia State University. TMZ reported on his excitement, highlighting his genuine happiness and pride in receiving this prestigious recognition.

10. When Sandra Bullock Said Keanu Reeves Was a Good Listener

According to PEOPLE, Bullock and Reeves first met during the filming of 1994's Speed. They became good friends during production. When Bullock mentioned to Reeves that she had never tasted champagne or truffles, he surprised her at her home with both, along with a bouquet. Wanting to highlight how great of a listener Reeves was, Bullock said, "The more I jibber-jabbered on, the quieter he would get. And I thought, 'I don't understand what's happening! He's looking at me with eyes of confusion. He's quiet. Did I say something to offend him?' And then a day or two later, he would arrive with a note or a little package, saying, 'I thought about what you said.'"

11. Eminem Has a Strong Bond With His Kids

Although known for his tough image, Eminem is a caring and committed father to his three children, according to The Things. He adopted Alaina, the child of his ex-wife Kim Scott's sister, who had been living with Eminem and Scott for most of her life due to family issues. Eminem even references Alaina in his song Mockingbird: "Lainie, I'm talkin' to you too, / Daddy's still here." In 2005, Eminem adopted Scott's child, Stevie, who was born six months after their divorce in 2001 to Scott and another man. He has credited his children with helping him through tough times and seems to have a strong bond with them.