The View’s Sunny Hostin Heartbroken Over Losing Her Close Friend, Urges Fans to Take Care of Each Other

The View host Sunny Hostin got emotional on Instagram as she opened up on the struggle of losing her dear friend. The renowned host dedicated a post on Instagram in honor of her friend and urged her fans on the platform to take care of each other in a heartbreaking caption.

Hostin appeared to be very emotional and vulnerable as she poured her heart out for her beloved friend who sadly passed away. She first broke the gut-wrenching news on her official Instagram page where she has a following of 293,000. The photograph of her beloved friend in a vintage filter was followed with a deeply saddening caption penned down personally by Hostin. The friend who met his untimely demise was called Robert Gonzalez, and he was one of Hostin's dearest friends, according to the caption of her post.

Hostin narrated that her beloved friend's husband was the one who delivered the painful news of Gonzalez's passing via a phone call. She went on to add that she is "devastated." Hostin then encouraged her fans to take care of each other. "Take care of each other out here in this world," read the caption. Hostin beautifully concluded her caption by adding an introspective statement about the passage of time. "We aren't promised tomorrow," she said at the end of her caption.

Image Credit: ABC Network

Like Hostin, her fans too shared how devastated they were to hear the news and consoled her on the matter. Adding their deepest condolences in the caption of her post, fans reached out with love and warmth toward Hostin. "Condolences to you & your friend. Let's all hold each other a bit longer and cherish each other," commented one person with an emphasis on Hostin's wise words. "Condolences Sunny. Let's all hold our loved ones ever close," said another person. "Sorry for your loss," added another. Dozens chimed in to offer comfort to Hostin in the comment section and spoke about their experiences with grief and loss.

Prior to this heartfelt post, Hostin posted a video discussing a rather controversial topic with regard to Andrew Tate in light of his recent arrest. She is observed to be crisp and vocal in her opinion and emphasized the impact and influence that Tate has created through his actions. Hostin also claimed that Tate was encouraging young men to adhere to toxic masculinity.

Also Read: Joy Behar Mocks Sara Haines' for Her Zipper-Front Dress on 'The View': "Tried Her Dress on Backward"

The reality television host on The View recalled hearing Tate's name for the first time while she was driving her son along with a few friends of his, reports Meaww. Hostin said that the innocent children were engaged in a conversation and giggling while watching Tate's content. Hostin noticed something odd and immediately confronted the situation. She gently yet swiftly corrected the children and explained to them the meaning of "toxic masculinity" and how Tate's content is inappropriate.

