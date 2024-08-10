'The View's Joy Behar Furiously Said Trump Supporters are Dragging the Country ‘Down the Toilet'

The View host Joy Behar, known for her outspoken liberal views, often targets former President Donald Trump during the show. During a Hot Topics segment in June, marking the 80th anniversary of D-Day, Behar spoke about Trump’s alleged disrespect toward the U.S. military. She also claimed that Americans who support Trump are dragging the country "down the toilet." Recalling a personal experience, Behar shared a story about her visit to Normandy a few years ago. She also remembered connecting with a French tour guide there.

“I visited the cemetery and I saw the cliffs that our guys had to climb while Germans were waiting for them to get to the top of the cliff so that they could shoot them. These are our boys! Our boys,” Behar said. "When I was there, I had a guide who was French, and I said to him, ‘We saved France,’ and he said, ‘You saved the world’. That is the most touching thing anybody has ever said to me about this country, and for us to be throwing it down the toilet to a convicted felon, to somebody liable for rape, who lies and cheats," she added, as reported by Fox News.

Taking a jab at Trump, she said, "This guy is neck-and-neck with Biden." She further said, "Today is the day to reflect on what we have in this country and what we could lose very easily if we don’t watch it." Behar then highlighted some bombshell accusations about the ex-president that came in from his chief of staff. "John Kelly, his former chief of staff, said Trump said U.S. service members were ‘suckers’ and ‘losers’ for risking their lives. There’s nothing in it for them. He refused to visit the graves in France," she said, as reported by Decider.

She continued, "He didn’t want to be seen in the presence of military amputees because, quote, ‘it doesn’t look good for me.’ He criticized Gold Star families. He went against John McCain who was a hero." Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin then chimed in and said, "I think we are the greatest nation on earth and what makes us great — we show up for our allies, we fight for democracy abroad, we fight against autocracy, and when we saw [the] pure evil of Nazism, we showed up and fought back and defended our European allies." She added, "I mean freedom isn’t free, democracy is fragile, and now is the moment to remember those who are greater than us who served."

Meanwhile, back then, Joe Biden also paid tribute to the American World War II veterans. In his speech at the Normandy American Cemetery, he said, "We know the dark forces that these heroes fought against 80 years ago. They never fade." He added, "Aggression and greed, the desire to dominate and control, to change borders by force -- these are perennial. The struggle between a dictatorship and freedom is unending," as reported by ABC News. "Real alliances make us stronger, a lesson that I pray we Americans never forget," the president added.