Philadelphia greets Donald Trump and his supporters with a billboard Saying “Your Nominee Is a Convicted Felon”

The Biden campaign recently launched a new ad campaign that labels the former president as a “convicted felon.” It is one of the most aggressive Biden ads and shows the Biden campaign’s discourse on Trump’s legal issues. Trump was recently found guilty of 34 counts of providing false business records regarding payments to the adult film actress Stormy Daniels, as reported by CBS News. In addition to the latest ad, a billboard in Philadelphia also confronted Trump and his supporters with a blunt message stating, "Your nominee is a convicted felon."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Alex Wong

An X user shared the video and wrote, "LOL! This billboard saying “Your Nominee Is a Convicted Felon” is in Philadelphia to greet Donald Trump and his supporters when they arrive tomorrow! This is so funny. Continue to remind the people that Trump is a CRIMINAL!" Internet users had mixed reactions to this as one person said, "Or continue to remind everyone of the lawfare that Trump is currently being subjected to. However you choose to phrase it, I encourage you to keep up the great work!" Another user mocked Biden and wrote, "I'm voting for the guy who doesn't have to practice standing."

LOL! This billboard saying “Your Nominee Is a Convicted Felon” is in Philadelphia to greet Donald Trump and his supporters when they arrive tomorrow! This is so funny. Continue to remind the people that Trump is a CRIMINAL! pic.twitter.com/Nh6AB2TGxD — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) June 21, 2024

A third user said, "You’re a smart kid. I wish you talked about other things though. Not because this isn’t important but as an example to others not to let it run their lives. Think long term and bigger." Several other users also came up with their opinions as one user said, "That is just free publicity for Trump. His supporters and the entire world know the convictions were political prosecutions. The more it is brought up, the worse it looks for the DNC," while another one said, "Thank you for the free advertising in all of the greatest places!"

Or continue to remind everyone of the lawfare that Trump is currently being subjected to.



However you choose to phrase it, I encourage you to keep up the great work! pic.twitter.com/fFZGLXOndW — Rick Hinshaw (@RickHinshaw) June 21, 2024

A sixth user wrote, "Consider, If counter legal activity finds out that this court case was lawfare for the purpose of altering an election anyone involved (including those who bought big billboards) will be guilty of the crime they attributed to Trump." Trump remained expressionless as the verdict was delivered, following over nine hours of deliberation. Regarding the verdict, Trump said, "This was a rigged, disgraceful trial. The real verdict is going to be on Nov. 5 by the people. They know what happened, and everyone knows what happened here," as reported by AP News.

I'm voting for the guy who doesn't have to practice standing. pic.twitter.com/GcdQAPN0nE — 🇺🇸🇺🇸Red White and True News🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@RWTNews) June 21, 2024

Meanwhile, Biden-Harris 2024 Communications Director Michael Tyler said, "Trump approaches the first debate as a convicted felon who continues to prove that he will do anything and harm anyone if it means more power and vengeance for Donald Trump. We will make sure that every single day we are reminding voters about how Joe Biden is fighting for them, while Donald Trump runs a campaign focused on one man and one man only: himself." However, Trump's conviction did not appear to have a significant impact on the race initially.